UHD Signage Display with
LG webOS Platform and Advanced Security
A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.
*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Durability that Provides Reliability
The UM5N-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect display even in a salty or humid environment.
Design for Space Utilization
The UM5N-H with slim bezels is mounted close to the wall, showcasing a rear design that is optimized for space-saving with a simple cable management system.
SuperSign Solutions
Cafe managers are creating menus that will be displayed on the display installed on the cafe wall using content management software.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
139.7cm (55)
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840x2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bit(D), 1.07Billion colors
-
Response Time
Tr : 8ms / Tf :10ms
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
28%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Min.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
-
Portait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
Yes(3), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP 2.2/1.4
-
DP In
Yes(1), 3840x2160@60Hz, HDCP2.2/1.3
-
RS232C In
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
RJ45(LAN) In
Yes(1)
-
IR In
Yes(1)
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A(1)
-
HDMI Out
Yes(1), 3840x2160@30Hz, Input : HDMI1/2/3/DP
-
Audio Out
Yes(1)
-
RS232C Out
Yes(1), 4pin Phone-jack
-
Daisy Chain
Yes(Input HDMI, DP / Output HDMI)
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/B: 12.4mm R/L: 11.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
14.2Kg
-
Packed Weight
18.9Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1237 x 710 x 57.7mm (Without IR)
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
300 x 300
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1360 x 810 x 162mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
Yes
-
Temperature Sensor
Yes
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
Yes( IR)
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
Yes
-
Local Key Operation
Yes
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
Yes
-
Fail Over
Yes
-
Booting Logo Image
Yes
-
No Signal Image
Yes
-
RS232C Sync
Yes
-
PIP
Yes
-
PBP
Yes(4)
-
Screen Share
Yes
-
Screen Rotation
Yes
-
External Input Rotation
Yes
-
Tile Mode Setting
Yes (Max. 15x15)
-
SNMP
Yes
-
Cisco Certification
Yes
-
Crestron Connected
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Wake on LAN
Yes
-
BEACON
Yes
-
HDMI-CEC
Yes
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
130W
-
Max.
180W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
444 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 614 BTU/Hr(Max)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
91W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
Yes (NewErP) / Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
-
Connected Care
Yes
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkiye, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable
-
Optional
Slim Wall Mount (WB21LMA/B), Wall Mount (OLW480A/B) Wall Mount Adapter (AM-B330S)
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Tilt (Face down)
Yes(Max 30º degree, 40ºC temperature)
-
IP Rating
IP5x
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
Yes
