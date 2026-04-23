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LG webOS UHD Signage for 24/7 Operation*
*Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions and operating environment.
**Images are for illustration purpose only. Actual may vary.
Superb Picture Quality with Ultra HD Resolution
The UL5Q-E series, with UHD resolution, enhances the realism of colors and details in the content. Its wide viewing angle offers clear visuals, while its 500 cd/m² (nits) brightness vividly showcases the content.
High-Performance with LG webOS 6.1
LG webOS 6.1 is available on the UL5Q-E series for smooth execution of multiple tasks. The LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with an intuitive GUI*.
*GUI : Graphical User Interface
Even Bezel Design
The UL5Q-E series features even bezels, enhancing the aesthetic appeal of various spaces. These uniform bezels not only facilitate easy installation but also transform standard displays into elegant focal points.
Adaptive Viewing Experience
Experience the flexibility with the UL5Q-E series*' up/down tilt capability**. Whether mounted high or low, the display can be adjusted to eye level, offering viewer engagement regardless of installation height. This versatility not only enhances spatial efficiency but also provides visual comfort, delivering clear information from various viewing angles.
*190.5 cm (75)/218.44 cm (86) are not supported.
**This display tilts up/down up to 15 degrees; do not exceed this range to prevent damage.
Engineered for 24/7 Operation
Built for environments that never sleep, the UL5Q-E series features panel technology that enables 24/7 operation*.
*Actual performance may vary depending on usage conditions and operating environment.
Built-In Brightness Sensor
The UL5Q-E series' front-mounted brightness sensor* automatically adjusts brightness to match various lighting conditions, optimizing viewing quality and energy efficiency without manual intervention. This adaptive feature offers consistent display performance while also supporting power optimization, delivering a visual experience that dynamically responds to environmental changes.
*The effectiveness of brightness adjustment may vary depending on ambient lighting conditions and usage environment.
Advanced Security Architecture
The UL5Q-E series incorporates LG’s Enhanced Kernel Protection (EKP) technology, safeguarding critical data from unauthorized access and potential security threats. This commitment to information security is validated by the ISO/ IEC 15408 Common Criteria EAL2 certification, providing businesses with the confidence that their sensitive content and operations remain protected in today’s challenging security landscape.
Remote Monitoring and Control
This web-based monitoring solution* is user-friendly and allows the user to be at ease. It enables the user to have full access anytime, anywhere from their mobile phone & PC in a network-accessible environment, with access to both current and past data. It allows the user to monitor the unit, make adjustments, and control the unit remotely in real time.
*Remote Monitoring via QR code may vary by system & network conditions.
LG ConnectedCare
Maintenance is easy and fast with the optional LG ConnectedCare* service, a cloud service solution provided by LG. It remotely manages the status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, supporting the stable operation of clients' businesses.
*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*Specifications are subject to change without notice. Please make sure to check the product manual for details about product usage.
All Spec
PANEL
Screen Size
75
Panel Technology
ADS
Back Light Type
Direct
Aspect Ratio
16:9
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
Refresh Rate
60Hz
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
Dynamic CR
1,000,000:1
Color Gamut
DCI 80%
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
Response Time
8ms (G to G)
Surface Treatment (Haze)
1%
Life time
30,000Hrs (Min.)
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
24/7
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
CONNECTIVITY
HDMI In
YES (3ea)
RS232C In
YES
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
Audio Out
YES
RS232C Out
YES
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
Bezel Color
Black
Bezel Width
12.9mm Even
Weight (Head)
24.1 kg
Packed Weight
31.6 kg
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
1679.7 x 958.9 x 58.5mm
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface (mm)
400 x 400 mm
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)
1875 x 1145 x 175mm
FEATURE - HARDWARE
Internal Memory (eMMC)
8GB
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
YES
Temperature Sensor
YES
Auto Brightness Sensor
YES
Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor
YES
Local Key Operation
YES
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 6.1
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
Group Manager
YES
USB Plug & Play
YES
Fail Over
YES
Booting Logo Image
YES
No Signal Image
YES
RS232C Sync
YES
Local Network Sync
YES
Screen Share
YES
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
Play Via URL
YES
Screen Rotation
YES
External Input Rotation
YES
Gapless Playback
YES
Tile Mode Setting
YES
Setting Data Cloning
YES
SNMP
YES
ISM Method
YES
Auto Set ID
YES
Status Mailing
YES
Control Manager
YES
Crestron Connected
YES
Smart Energy Saving
YES
PM mode
YES
Wake on LAN
YES
Network Ready
YES
BEACON
YES
HDMI-CEC
YES
SI Server Setting
YES
webRTC
YES
Pro:Idiom
YES
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C (Portrait Scene : 0 °C to 35 °C)
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
Power Type
Built-in Power
SOUND
Speaker (Built-in)
YES (10W x 2)
CERTIFICATION
Safety
CB / NRTL
EMC
FCC Class "B" / CE / KC
ERP / Energy Star
NA / O
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
Connected Care
YES
SuperSign CMS
YES
SuperSign Control+
YES
SuperSign WB
YES
SuperSign Cloud
YES
Mobile CMS
YES
LANGUAGE
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, Regulation Book, Easy setup guide, Warranty Card, Phone to D-Sub9 Gender
SPECIAL FEATURE
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
YES
POWER CONSUMPTION
Typ.
188W
Max.
268W
Others-BTU (British Thermal Unit)
641.483BTU/Hr(Typ.), 914.453BTU/Hr(Max.)
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
131.6W
Leaflet
extension : pdf
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