UHD Large Screen Signage Display
A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.
*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
Slim Design
The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.
Super High Resolution
This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.
Built-in Speaker
One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.
*Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W).
High Brightness
UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.
Support HDMI CEC Command
UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.
*The LG Media Player and LG Remote Controller may appear differently than the actual ones.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
279.4 cm (110)
-
Back Light Type
Direct
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
3840 x 2160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120 Hz
-
Brightness
500nit (Typ.)
-
Contrast Ratio
1,200:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
NTSC 85%
-
Viewing Angle(H x V)
178 Deg.(H) x 178 Deg.(V)
-
Color Depth
1.07Billon colors(8bit + FRC)
-
Response Time
8ms
-
Surface Treatment(Haze)
1%
-
Life time
50,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
16/7
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (3), RJ45(LAN), Built-in IR, USB2.0 Type A (2)
-
Output
Audio Out
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/B/L/R: 17mm
-
Weight(Head)
80kg
-
Packed Weight
110kg
-
Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)
2474*1408*91 mm
-
Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)
2680*1730*320mm
-
Wall Mount Interface
1500 x 600
KEY FEATURE
-
HW
Internal Memory 16GB, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth (Built-in), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation
-
SW
Android 9.0, HDMI-CEC
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
25%～93%
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
<550W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes (10W+10W)
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, polski
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea),Power Cord
