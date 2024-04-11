About Cookies on This Site

A man is watching an advertisement on the big screen of a sports store.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Slim Design

Being slim, a closer installation to the wall is advised. Additionally, this increases the screen’s immersive experience and provides a sophisticated design, improving the installed-space’s décor.

The bezel size of UM5J is 17mm. And the depth of the UM5J 98" is 79.5mm, and 110" is 99mm.

Super High Resolution

Delivering immersive viewing experience by 4 times higher definition picture quality than FHD.

This image illustratively compares FHD resolution and UHD resolution. This image indicates that the screen with UHD has 4 times higher resolution than FHD, so contents can be seen more vivid and colorful.

Built-in Speaker

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

One signage on the wall has a built-in speaker which renders rich audio.

*Internal Built-in Speaker Support (L/R max 10 W).

High Brightness

With a great brightness of 500 cd/m², UM5J series clearly deliver contents and attract public attention, which is the ultimate display for market of retail, cooperate etc.

UM5J has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Support HDMI CEC Command

This allows you to use the LG Remote Controller to control the basic functions of connected HDMI devices.

UM5J has a function called HDMI-CEC, so when HDMI is connected, other devices connected to the TV can be easily operated using an LG Remote Controller.

*The LG Media Player and LG Remote Controller may appear differently than the actual ones.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    248.92 cm (98)

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    100000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 85%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 Deg.(H) x 178 Deg.(V)

  • Color Depth

    1.07Billon colors(8bit + FRC)

  • Response Time

    8ms

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    Yes

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), RJ45(LAN), Built-in IR, USB2.0 Type A (2)

  • Output

    Audio Out

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/B/L/R: 12.8mm

  • Weight(Head)

    <80kg

  • Packed Weight

    <100kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    2189.6*1255.2*80.0mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    2440*1468*275mm

  • Wall Mount Interface

    TBD

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Internal Memory 16GB, Wi-Fi / Bluetooth (Built-in), Power Indicator, Local Key Operation

  • SW

    Android 9.0, HDMI-CEC

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    25%～93%

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    <550W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes (10W+10W)

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original),
    Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese,
    Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Turkish, Arabic, polski

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    LG Remote Controller(include battery 2ea),Power Cord

