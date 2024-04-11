About Cookies on This Site

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

43UH7J-H

Non-Glare Ultra HD Series

(4)
Front view with infill image
LG 49UH5F UHD Signage Standard
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

Clear View with Non-glare Coating

Viewers can be annoyed by unnecessary reflections when watching a screen under brightly lit conditions. The UH5F-H series has resolved such inconveniences by increasing the level of haze, which enhances visibility and text readability.

LG 49UH5F Superb Picture Quality

SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with an IPS panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.

LG 49UH5F ULTRA HD Resolution

SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth

This series has a smaller bezel size and thickness, which saves space and enables easy installation. In addition, it increases the immersive experience from the screen and provides a sophisticated design, improving the décor of the space where the product is installed.

LG 49UH5F Narrow Bezel

SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker

This series is equipped with a new transparent logo which is well organized with surroundings. Also, its removable feature gives users flexibility for installation. Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.

LG 49UH5F Built-in Speaker

PRODUCT RELIABILITY

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is completely protected from dust, eliminating the risk of performance degradation.

LG 49UH5F IP5x Certified Design

PRODUCT RELIABILITY

30° Tilting Installation

When a display is installed at high places, it is usually tilted for the user's comfort viewing. In consideration of this, the installation with 30 degrees of tilt* is supported.

LG 49UH5F 30° Tilting Installation

* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)

EASY INSTALLATION

Auto Screen Rotatio

This series automatically detects its orientation (landscape or portrait mode) in the initial installation step, so manual rotation set-up process isn't required. The direction of OSD and background contents will be already set when you turn on a display at first.

LG 49UH5F Auto Screen Rotatio

EASY INSTALLATION

Fine Adjustment

This series is equipped with a "horizontal sensor" which shows users how the device is tilt, so that it can be precisely installed.

LG 49UH5F Fine Adjustment

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also, LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

LG 49UH5F High-Performance with webOS

webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.

LG 49UH5F Various Sensor Applications

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH7J-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

LG 49UH5F AV Control System

MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH7J-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

LG 49UH5F Video Conference System

* Using an HDMI cable connection

 ENERGY STAR® Certified
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Edge

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:09

  • Resolution

    3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    700 nit

  • Contrast Ratio

    1100:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    8 bits + FRC, 1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    25%

  • Life Time (Min.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours (Hours / Days)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm

  • Weight (Head)

    11.2 Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    11.8 Kg

  • Packed Weight

    13.7 Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)

    962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9 mm (with LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)

    962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0 mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)

    1,060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0 mm (Box outer size)

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

KEY FEATURE

  • Key Feature

    Internal Memory: 16GB, Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS: Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Multi-screen: PIP, PBP (4), Screen Share, 3rd Party Compatibility: Crestron Connected, Beacon, Power: Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, IP Rating: IP5X

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared), DVI-D, Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)

  • Output

    DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Typ./Max.

    80W / 120W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    56W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power Off

    0.5W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • LG ConnectedCare

    Yes

  • Promota

    Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP

    Yes (NewErP)

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-653T), Wall bracket (LSW240B), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.