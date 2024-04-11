We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Clear View with Non-glare Coating
LG 49UH5F Superb Picture Quality
ULTRA HD Resolution
LG 49UH5F ULTRA HD Resolution
Narrow Bezel & Slim Depth
LG 49UH5F Narrow Bezel
Detachable Logo and Built-in Speaker
LG 49UH5F Built-in Speaker
IP5x Certified Design
LG 49UH5F IP5x Certified Design
30° Tilting Installation
LG 49UH5F 30° Tilting Installation
* Tilt installation of up to 30 degrees facedown is supported. (In conditions within 30ºC temperature, 50% humidity)
Auto Screen Rotatio
LG 49UH5F Auto Screen Rotatio
Fine Adjustment
LG 49UH5F Fine Adjustment
High-Performance with webOS
LG 49UH5F High-Performance with webOS
Various Sensor Applications
LG 49UH5F Various Sensor Applications
Compatible with AV Control System
The UH7J-H series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.
LG 49UH5F AV Control System
Compatible with Video Conference System
For the optimum visual meeting, the UH7J-H series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.
LG 49UH5F Video Conference System
* Using an HDMI cable connection
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Back Light Type
Edge
-
Aspect Ratio
16:09
-
Resolution
3,840 x 2,160 (UHD)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Brightness (Typ.)
700 nit
-
Contrast Ratio
1100:1
-
Dynamic CR
1,000,000 : 1
-
Color Gamut
BT709 95%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Color Depth
8 bits + FRC, 1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
8 ms (G to G)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
25%
-
Life Time (Min.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours (Hours / Days)
24/7
-
Portrait / Landscape
Yes / Yes
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L: 8.4mm, B: 14.4mm
-
Weight (Head)
11.2 Kg
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
11.8 Kg
-
Packed Weight
13.7 Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W × H × D)
962.5 x 568.0 x 39.9 mm (with LG Logo)
-
Monitor Dimensions with Stand (W × H × D)
962.5 x 613.1 x 290.0 mm
-
Carton Dimensions (W × H × D)
1,060.0 x 660.0 x 152.0 mm (Box outer size)
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
KEY FEATURE
-
Key Feature
Internal Memory: 16GB, Wi-Fi, Temperature Sensor, Auto Brightness Sensor, Acceleration (Gyro) Sensor, Local Key Operation, webOS 6.0, Embedded CMS: Local Contents Scheduling, Group Manager, USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Multi-screen: PIP, PBP (4), Screen Share, 3rd Party Compatibility: Crestron Connected, Beacon, Power: Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, Network Ready, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, webRTC, Pro:Idiom, IP Rating: IP5X
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2, HDMI1/HDMI2 : HDCP 2.2/1.4), DP (1, USB-C(DP Alternate mode) shared), DVI-D, Audio In, RS232C IN (1, 4pin Phone-jack), RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A(1), USB2.0 Type C ((1), without PD funtion)
-
Output
DP Out (1, Input : HDMI1/2/DVI/DP/USB-C/OPS), Audio Out, RS232C OUT (1, 4pin Phone-jack)
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Typ./Max.
80W / 120W
-
Smart Energy Saving
56W
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power Off
0.5W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
273 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 410 BTU/Hr(Max.)
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
Yes
-
SuperSign Control / Control+
Yes
-
SuperSign WB
Yes
-
SuperSign Media Editor
Yes
-
LG ConnectedCare
Yes
-
Promota
Yes (Not available for EU/CIS)
-
Mobile CMS
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ErP
Yes (NewErP)
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, USB-C Cable
-
Optional
Stand (ST-653T), Wall bracket (LSW240B), OPS Kit (KT-OPSF)
