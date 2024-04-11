About Cookies on This Site

49VL5G-M

(1)
LG 49VL5G-M Front View

Incredible Immersion with
Ultra-Narrow Bezel

A man is looking at a big screen attached to the window of a sports store.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LG 49VL5G-A Seamless Large Screens

Seamless Large Screens with Ultra-Narrow Bezel

The ultra-narrow bezel creates a visually stunning digital wall to effectively deliver dynamic content and immerse the viewers. The large screen it generates is enough to captivate the attention of passersby.

LG 49VL5G-M Image Gap Reduction

Image Gap Reduction

The VL5G-M series includes an image improvement algorithm that can reduce image gaps among tiled displays when playing back videos. Objects located on the bezel boundaries are adjusted for a seamless viewing experience.

* The "LG Conventional" refers to displays which do not include an image improvement algorithm.

LG 49VL5G-M Higher Viewing Angle

Higher Viewing Angle

Large screens are usually positioned higher than human-eye level, making uniform picture quality essential for video walls. The viewing angle of the VL5G-M series is high enough to display vivid colors throughout the screen with no distortion.

* Results based on in-house testing. Actual test results may differ depending on environment and measuring equipment.

LG 49VL5G-A Wide Viewing Angle

Wide Viewing Angle

It is well known that LG IPS panel technology enables better control of liquid crystals, which in turn allows the screen to be viewed from virtually any angle. Because of this, the VL5G series captures the attention of and captivates more viewers with lifelike colors, regardless of their viewing position.

LG 49VL5G-A Easy Color Adjustment

Easy Color Adjustment

Depending on the content, the color temperature of the display can be easily adjusted in increments of 100K using a remote control.

LG 49VL5G-A White Balance Adjustment

White Balance Adjustment

In conventional video walls, white balance was adjustable only in “full-white” mode, but the VL5G-M series allows you to modify each value of grey scale to achieve more detailed and precise white balance adjustment.

LG 49VL5G-A User-Friendly Menu Structure

User-Friendly Menu Structure

The menu structure has been optimized for commercial use. It simplifies approach flows and groups similar functions together, adopting a more intuitive GUI for ease of use. This way, users can avoid having to do trial-and-error when exploring desired functions and managing displays.

LG 49VL5G-M Intuitive GUI

Intuitive GUI

The GUI (Graphic User Interface) is carefully designed with a four-way navigation remote control that lets users easily switch to other settings. Also, it adopts a large font for better visibility, which is necessary when users want to control displays from relatively far distances.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    124.46cm (49)

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000 : 1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle(H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Color Depth

    10bit, 1.07Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8 ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment(Haze)

    3%

  • Life time

    60,000Hrs (Typ.) / 50,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portrait / Landscape

    Yes / Yes

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2, HDCP 1.4), DP (1, HDCP 1.3),DVI-D (1, HDCP 1.4) Audio In, RS232C IN, RJ45(LAN), IR IN, USB2.0 Type A (1)

  • Output

    DP Out (Input : DP (HDCP)), Audio Out, RS232C OUT

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 2.25/1.25/2.25/1.25mm

  • Weight(Head)

    16.9Kg

  • Packed Weight

    29.3kg

  • Monitor Dimension(W x H x D)

    1077.6 x 607.8 x 89.7mm

  • Carton Dimensions(W x H x D) (Box outer size)

    1214 x 778 x 263mm

  • Handle

    Yes

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400

KEY FEATURE

  • HW

    Temperature Sensor

  • SW

    Embedded CMS (Local Contents Scheduling), USB Plug & Play, Fail over, Background Image (Booting Logo Image, No Signal Image), Sync Mode (RS-232C Sync), Rotation (Screen Rotation), Tile Mode Setting (Max. 15x15), Setting Data Cloning, SNMP, ISM Method, Auto Set ID, 3rd Party Compatibility (Crestron Inside), Smart Energy Saving, PM mode, Wake on LAN, HDMI-CEC, SI Server Setting, W/B Setting by Grey scale, Scan Inversion

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    100W

  • Max.

    120W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    341 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 409 BTU/Hr(Max)

  • Smart Enegy Saving

    60W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / Energy Star 8.0(US Only)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    Yes

  • SuperSign Control / Control+

    Yes / Yes

  • SuperSign WB

    Yes

  • SuperSign Media Editor

    Yes

  • Connected Care

    Yes

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean , Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Japanese, Russian, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, RS232C cable, DP cable, IR Receiver, Guide Bracket, Screws, Manual

  • Optional

    Wall Mount ( Landscape : WM-L640V, Portrait : WM-P640V)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.