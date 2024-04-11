About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Ultra Slim Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

Ultra Slim Series

LSCB018

Ultra Slim Series

(4)

Ultra Slim Depth

Its ultra-slim design with 37.5 mm edge thickness is the biggest advantage of the product. This feature enables the LSCB series to be installed and utilized in any type of venues without restriction.

Easy & Seamless Installation1

Easy & Seamless Installation

The LSCB series can be easily installed and managed from the front side for easy operation. Thanks to this feature, no additional space for maintenance behind the product is required. Its LED modules can also be simply attached or detached with a magnetic tool.

16:9 FHD/UHD Configuration

Each cabinet uses a 16:9 aspect ratio, the same most commonly used in displays for FHD and UHD content.
This allows you to keep using existing content without additional cost and time for editing.

90° Corner Design Available

If you add 90° corner option, the LSCB series fits naturally into the space and delivers smooth & flawless content to customers.

EMC Class B Certified1

EMC Class B Certified

Boasting EMC Class B certification, the LSCB series guarantees its safety by producing low amount of electromagnetic wave which is harmful to the environment and people.

Fire Resistant Design

The LSCB series obtained Fire Protection Certification and is designed to keep flames from spreading quickly. So you can find enough time to deal with the emergency in case of fire.

Print

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pitch Name

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    1.88

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    160 × 90

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 168.75

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.40

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 2

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    320 × 180

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)

    600 × 337.5 × 35 mm

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    5.2

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    25.7

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    284,444

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ± 0.1 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Min. Brightness (After Calibration)

    800 nit

  • Color Temperature

    3,500 ~ 9,000

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003 Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    150

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    50

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    740

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)

    512

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)

    171

  • Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    2,525

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -10 °C to +45 °C

  • Operating Humidity

    0 - 80 % RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP30 / IP30

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B Fire Protection

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH in progress

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA, LCIN006

Catalog,Data Sheets

extension : pdf
LED Signage Catalogue.pdf
Download
extension : pdf
LSCB-Series-Datasheet-LG-Ultra-Slim-LED Signage.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.