We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Ultra Slim Depth
90° Corner Design Available
Fire Resistant Design
All Spec
PHYSICAL PARAMETER
-
Pitch Name
3 in 1 SMD
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
1.88
-
Module Resolution (W x H)
160 × 90
-
Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)
300 × 168.75
-
Weight per Module (kg)
0.40
-
No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)
2 × 2
-
Cabinet Resolution (W × H)
320 × 180
-
Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D)
600 × 337.5 × 35 mm
-
Cabinet Surface Area (m²)
0.203
-
Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)
5.2
-
Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)
25.7
-
Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)
284,444
-
Flatness of Cabinet
± 0.1 mm
-
Cabinet Material
Die-casting Aluminum
-
Service Access
Front
OPTICAL PARAMETER
-
Min. Brightness (After Calibration)
800 nit
-
Color Temperature
3,500 ~ 9,000
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)
160
-
Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)
160
-
Brightness Uniformity
97%
-
Color Uniformity
± 0.003 Cx,Cy
-
Contrast Ratio
5,000
-
Processing Depth (bit)
14
ELECTRICAL PARAMETER
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)
150
-
Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)
50
-
Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)
740
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Max.)
512
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/cabinet, Avg.)
171
-
Power Consumption (BTU/h/m², Max.)
2,525
-
Power Supply (V)
100 to 240
-
Frame Rate (Hz)
50 / 60
-
Refresh Rate (Hz)
3,840
OPERATION CONDITIONS
-
Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)
100,000
-
Operating Temperature (°C)
-10 °C to +45 °C
-
Operating Humidity
0 - 80 % RH
-
IP rating Front / Rear
IP30 / IP30
CERTIFICATION
-
Certification
CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-B Fire Protection
ENVIRONMENT
-
Environment
RoHS, REACH in progress
CONTROLLER
-
Controller
CVCA, LCIN006
-
Manual& Software
Download product manuals and latest software for your product.
-
Troubleshoot
Find helpful how-to videos for your product.
-
Warranty
Check your product warranty information here.
-
Part& Accessory
Discover accessories for your product.
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get faster support.
-
Product support
Find manual, troubleshoot and warranty of your LG product.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Repair request service conveniently online.