Indoor LED

LSCC Ultra Slim Series
* All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.
Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight
The ultra slim design, with a cabinet thickness of just 33.6 mm and a weight of only 5.0 kg, is the standout feature of this product. This sleek and lightweight design allows the LSCC series to be seamlessly installed in a variety of venues, harmonizing effortlessly with its surroundings.
Stunning Picture Quality with 4K HDR
All models of the LSCC series deliver 4K HDR while maintaining 800 nits of brightness. Not only do they offer a great contrast ratio and wide viewing angle, but the 4K HDR feature also ensures stunning picture quality.
* This feature is only supported when using LG’s controller, CVCA.
Superior Energy Efficiency
The LSCC series improves power consumption by 16% to 25%, depending on pitch models, delivering both energy efficiency and lower operating costs. Consequently, the LSCC series stands as the second most energy-efficient model in LG’s indoor PKG lineup as of Aug 2024.
* Power consumption improvement is compared to the LG LSCB model.
Attachable Wire Hooks for Modules
All modules come with wire holders attached to the back, allowing wires to be secured for installation on ceilings, walls, or other surfaces as needed. Simply attach a safety wire to prevent the module from falling, providing safety.
* Wires can be ordered separately as accessories.
90° Corner Design Available
By adding the 90° corner option, the LSCC series seamlessly integrates into any space, delivering smooth content to customers. Additionally, elegantly curved LED screens can be implemented as an option.
Compatibility with LG Software Solutions
When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.
* The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
* The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : LG webOS System Controller (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power)
