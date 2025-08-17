About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Ultra Slim Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a Dealer

LG Ultra Slim Series

LG Ultra Slim Series

LSCC025
  • LG lscc012 indoor Front view
  • Side view
  • port view
  • closeup view
  • Left side view
  • perspective
  • perspective
  • side perspective
  • close up view
LG lscc012 indoor Front view
Side view
port view
closeup view
Left side view
perspective
perspective
side perspective
close up view

Key Features

  • Pixel Pitch: 2.5 mm
  • Brightness: 800 nit (Max.)
  • Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight
  • Flexible Design
More

LSCC Ultra Slim Series

A large LED is installed on the corner wall of the mall near the display window. Although it’s positioned on a wall with an angle, it displays vivid images that look smooth and continuous, without any awkward breaks.

*All images in this page are for illustrative purposes only.

Ultra Slim Depth and Lightweight

The ultra slim design, with a cabinet thickness of just 33.6 mm and a weight of only 5.0 kg, is the standout feature of this product. This sleek and lightweight design allows the LSCC series to be seamlessly installed in a variety of venues, harmonizing effortlessly with its surroundings.

Stunning Picture Quality with 4K HDR

All models of the LSCC series deliver 4K HDR while maintaining 800 nits of brightness. Not only do they offer a great contrast ratio and wide viewing angle, but the 4K HDR feature also ensures stunning picture quality.

 

*This feature is only supported when using LG’s controller, CVCA.

Superior Energy Efficiency

The LSCC series improves power consumption by 16% to 25%, depending on pitch models, delivering both energy efficiency and lower operating costs. Consequently, the LSCC series stands as the second most energy-efficient model in LG’s indoor PKG lineup as of Aug 2024.

 

*Power consumption improvement is compared to the LG LSCB model.

Attachable Wire Hooks for Modules

All modules come with wire holders attached to the back, allowing wires to be secured for installation on ceilings, walls, or other surfaces as needed. Simply attach a safety wire to prevent the module from falling, providing safety.

 

*Wires can be ordered separately as accessories.

90° Corner Design Available

By adding the 90° corner option, the LSCC series seamlessly integrates into any space, delivering smooth content to customers. Additionally, elegantly curved LED screens can be implemented as an option.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVCA system controller, the LSCC series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business deftly.

 

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.

*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : LG webOS System Controller (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).

Print

All Spec

INFORMATION

  • Model name

    LSCC025

PHYSICAL PARAMETERS

  • Pixel Configuration

    3 in 1 SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.50

  • Module Resolution (WxH)

    120 x 135

  • Module Dimensions(WxH,mm)

    300 x 337.5

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.56

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (WxH)

    2 x 1

  • Cabinet Resolution (WxH)

    240 x 135

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W x H x D, mm)

    600 x 337.5 x 33.6

  • Cabinet Surface Area (㎡)

    0.2

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/unit)

    5.0

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/㎡)

    24.69

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/㎡)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet (mm)

    ± 0.1

  • Cabinet material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service access

    Front

OPTICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Max Brightness (After Calibration, nit)

    Max. 800

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3500 ~ 9000K (default: 6500K)

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal)

    160

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Vertical)

    160

  • Brightness Uniformity(%)

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ± 0.003CxCy

  • Contrast Ratio

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14 (HDR10, HDR10 Pro)

ELECTRICAL SPECIFICATIONS

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Max.)

    84

  • Power Consumption (W/Cabinet, Avg.)

    28

  • Power Consumption (W/㎡, Max.)

    415

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    287

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    96

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/㎡, Max.)

    1,415

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION SPECIFICATIONS

  • LED Lifetime (Half brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature(℃)

    -10℃ to +45℃

  • Operating Humidity

    0 ~ 80% RH

  • IP rating Front

    IP30

  • IP rating Rear

    IP30

STANDARD

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, ETL, EMC Class-A

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVCA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 degree corner cut

    Yes

Leaflet

extension : pdf
Information Display Range Catalogue_250221.pdf
Download

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.