LSBE Indoor LED Series

A large LED is installed on the wall of the shopping mall, displaying fashion advertisements vividly on the LED screen.

*All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

LSBE uses only two modules to create one cabinet.

Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance

LSBE utilizes two modules to form a single cabinet, which helps minimize the gaps between modules compared to cabinets composed of multiple modules resulting in a smoother screen with fewer visible gaps. Moreover thanks to its structural advantage, LSBE allows for easy maintenance.

The frame of LSBE is composed of aluminum.

Durable Frame Design

LSBE incorporates an aluminum cabinet that enhances durability, and its high-strength frame, surpassing that of plastic, allows for stable operation.

Brightness

With a great brightness of 600 nits, it clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it ideal for achieving bright indoor visibility.

LSBE has a brightness of 600 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

Compatibility with LG Software Solutions

When connected with LG's CVBA system controller, the LSBE series is compatible with LG software solutions including SuperSign CMS, LED Assistant, and ConnectedCare, which help customers operate their own business properly.

The LG employee is remotely monitoring the LSBE series installed in a different place by using a cloud-based LG monitoring solution. System controller with webOS enables LSBE series to be compatible with LG software solutions.

*The availability of the 'LG ConnectedCare' service differs by region, and it needs to be purchased separately. So please contact the LG sales representative in your region for more details.
*The items that can be monitored by LG ConnectedCare : Main Board (Temp., Signal Status, FPGA Ver, Ethernet Connection Status), Receiving Card (Temp., LED Power).
*Actual GUI may vary in different webOS versions.
*LG Software solutions needs to be purchased separately.

All Spec

PHYSICAL PARAMETER

  • Pixel Configuration

    Single SMD

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    2.50

  • Module Resolution (W x H)

    120 × 135

  • Module Dimensions (W x H, mm)

    300 × 337.5 ×13

  • Weight per Module (kg)

    0.95

  • No. of Modules per Cabinet (W × H)

    2 × 1

  • Cabinet Resolution (W × H)

    240 × 135

  • Cabinet Dimensions (W × H × D, mm)

    600 × 337.5 × 72

  • Cabinet Surface Area (m²)

    0.203

  • Weight per Cabinet (kg/cabinet)

    6.5

  • Weight per Square Meter (kg/m²)

    32.0

  • Physical Pixel Density (pixels/m²)

    160,000

  • Flatness of Cabinet

    ± 0.3 mm

  • Cabinet Material

    Die-casting Aluminum

  • Service Access

    Front

OPTICAL PARAMETER

  • Max. Brightness (After Calibration)

    600

  • Color Temperature (K)

    3,200~9,300

  • Visual Viewing Angle (Horizontal/Vertical)

    160 × 150

  • Brightness Uniformity

    97%

  • Color Uniformity

    ±0.003Cx,Cy

  • Contrast Ratio (10 lux)

    5,000:1

  • Processing Depth (bit)

    14

ELECTRICAL PARAMETER

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Max.)

    93

  • Power Consumption (W/cabinet, Avg.)

    36

  • Power Consumption (W/m², Max.)

    460

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Max.)

    317

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/Cabinet, Avg.)

    122

  • Heat Dissipation (BTU/h/m², Max.)

    1,570

  • Power Supply (V)

    100 to 240

  • Frame Rate (Hz)

    50 / 60

  • Refresh Rate (Hz)

    3,840

OPERATION CONDITIONS

  • Lifetime (Hours to Half Brightness)

    100,000

  • Operating Temperature (°C)

    -20℃ to +40℃

  • Operating Humidity

    10-80% RH

  • IP rating Front / Rear

    IP50 / IP50

CERTIFICATION

  • Certification

    CE, FCC, cTUVus, CB, KC, CCC

ENVIRONMENT

  • Environment

    RoHS, REACH

CONTROLLER

  • Controller

    CVBA

90 DEGREE CORNER CUT

  • 90 Degree Corner Cut

    Yes

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B Partner Portal.