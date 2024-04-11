We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Improved Flatness and Easy Maintenance
LSBE utilizes two modules to form a single cabinet, which helps minimize the gaps between modules compared to cabinets composed of multiple modules resulting in a smoother screen with fewer visible gaps. Moreover thanks to its structural advantage, LSBE allows for easy maintenance.