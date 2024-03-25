1. Space Saving:

With LG Multi i Home, you can connect up to three indoor units with a single, slim, and compact outdoor unit. This ensures you can keep your bedroom, dining room, and living room cool and comfortable without marring your balcony's elegance. Your home looks spacious and elegant, thanks to LG Multi i Home.

2. Energy Cost Saving:

Experience significant energy cost savings with LG Multi i Home, thanks to its cutting-edge Inverter Compressor technology. LG Multi i Home maximizes energy efficiency by adjusting its speed based on cooling needs. Unlike conventional systems that waste energy by constantly supplying power, the innovative Multi i Home delivers energy precisely when needed, preventing unnecessary consumption.

With just one indoor unit, the Multi i Home consumes a whopping 45% less power compared to a single split air conditioner in a year. And with three indoor units, you can enjoy even greater savings: 24% more energy efficiency than three sets of individual split units. Translate that into substantial energy cost savings for your home.

3. High reliability:

The LG MULTI i Home has a BLDC inverter twin rotatory / scroll compressor for superior reliability. The dual inverter compressor is structured to ensure stability and can be operated at low noise and vibration. With a concentric motor for improved oil path area and flow optimisation for enhanced oil collection, the compressor delivers a stable performance. The high abrasion resistance with surface coating ensures a long life.

Moreover, the LG Multi i Home has a corrosion-resistant black fin coating with enhanced epoxy resin that promises protection against salt contamination, fumes, and air pollution.

4. Convenience:

With LG MULTI i Home, take control of your comfort. The Wi-Fi-enabled system can be managed with the LG ThinQ app from your phone or Alexa from anywhere. Thus, simple operations like turning the system on/off, current temperature, vane control, filter management, and setting temperature can be controlled conveniently.

Moreover, the LG MULTI i Home works silently to ensure your comfort. Now, you can work conveniently at home with low-noise operations. You can also set your system to night mode, where the maximum noise is reduced by 22% compared to normal mode to ensure a peaceful night’s sleep.

5. Flexibility:

Another benefit of using the MULTI i Home is the convenience of choosing the combination of your indoor units. With this system, you can connect up to three indoor air conditioners. You can pick a combination that suits your cooling requirements and aesthetics.

For spaces where your priority is powerful cooling, silent operations, and healthy air, the anti-virus protection layer fitted LG wall-mounted unit is the best choice. But, if you want an elegant vibe for your interiors, the slim and compact LG one-way cassette AC is your best bet. With a MULTI i Home, you can connect these systems and enjoy comfortable and cool interiors.