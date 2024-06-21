· Cost saving

LG revolutionary Inverter technology boasts powerful yet quiet performance while minimizing energy consumption.

· Modern Design

The REDDOT & iF award-winning design of Multi V S is a great fit for luxury house interiors.

· Superior Air Quality

With 5-step air filtration, the air conditioner removes 99% of PM1.0 and also removes 99% of ultra-fine dust particles, bacteria and virus.

· Compact Size & Lightweight

MULTI V S 1 fan includes the technology and efficiency of the 2-fan model. With its compact size and lightweight, it provides a better exterior view and makes installation much easier.

· LG's Exclusive R1 Compressor*

MULTI V S is equipped with the R1 Compressor. Its hybrid scroll structure expands the operating range, while the shaft-through bottom-compression structure minimizes energy waste. Furthermore, noise and vibration are reduced.

· Strong Resistance Ocean Blackfin

The black coating with enhanced epoxy resin is applied for strong protection from various corrosive external conditions.

· One Solution for Any Space

Connect multiple spaces to one compact outdoor unit. Multiple indoor units can be connected to one outdoor unit, enabling seamless cooling for a variety of home layouts.

· Smart Control – Remotely Control Your AC from Anywhere

With the app, users can control the cooling system at any time, from anywhere. Remote access to the cooling system provides users with maximized comfort. Control your air conditioners using smart internet devices like smartphones and smart speakers via LG ThinQ™ App.

· Voice Control:

It offers simple, time-saving voice control for easy access adding to your convenience and comfort.

· Range of LG Multi V S

LG Multi V S range is wide and all-inclusive. Here are the indoor units:

Ceiling Mounted Cassette:

The LG MULTI V S Ceiling Mounted Cassette unit provides efficient and discreet climate control. Its design allows it to blend seamlessly with ceiling tiles, optimizing space while delivering powerful airflow. Inbuilt feature of Independent Vane Control ensures even temperature distribution along with comfort. Perfect for both residential and office settings, it provides a comfortable environment without intruding on room aesthetics.

Options Available: 1 Way Cassette, 2 Way Cassette, Compact 4 Way Cassette (570 x 570), Regular 4 Way Cassette (840 x 840), and Round Cassette

Ceiling Concealed Duct:

The Ceiling Concealed Duct unit offers hidden installation, maintaining the room’s visual appeal while providing robust heating and cooling performance. It is ideal for spaces where design and functionality must go hand-in-hand, offering E.S.P. Control and flexible duct configurations that can adapt to various architectural layouts.

Options Available: High Static, Mid Static and Low Static

Wall Mounted Unit:

The Wall wall-mounted unit of the LG MULTI V S is designed for straightforward installation and user-friendly operation. It offers efficient climate control with an elegant appearance that complements any interior decor. This unit is perfect for areas where wall space is readily available, ensuring consistent comfort. It is a standard design.

Floor Standing:

The Floor Standing unit provides flexible placement options with a focus on powerful performance. It is ideal for spaces where ceiling or wall installations are not feasible. This unit combines ease of installation with strong air distribution, making it suitable for both compact offices and residential environments. Floor-standing design is a standard in this category.

The systems have a single outdoor unit that appears like a side-discharge outdoor unit.