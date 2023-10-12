About Cookies on This Site

LG LABS

تصبح «الحياة حلوة» عندما تقوم فكرة تجريبية بفتح الأبواب أمام أساليب معيشة جديدة ورفيعة القيمة.

brid.zzz هو حل ذكي لتوفير الرعاية أثناء النوم عن طريق قياس موجات الدماغ في الوقت الفعلي

Developed by LG Electronics’ latest technology, accumulated sleep pattern data measured with brid.zzz’s real time brain wave sensor provides an optimized personal sleep care solution by app for a better quality of sleep.

 

1. Real-time brain wave measurement

Sleep stage is analyzed in real-time by ear tips with sensors that detect and measure brain wave in real-time.

 

2. Dynamic binaural beat

Dynamic binaural beat entrains to a broader range of brain wave frequencies to induce even deeper sleep in contrast to static binaural beat which entrains brain waves to a fixed frequency.

brid.zzz offers both dynamic and static binaural beat in the app.

 

3. Personalized sleep care

Real-time adjustments are made by giving different types of stimuli to cater to each user’s sleep status.

استمتع بركوب الدراجات بأريحية في المنزل مع excicle.

excicle delivers the full experience of both ‘studio cycling’ and ‘outdoor cycling’ with the freewheel motor switchable mode.

 

1. Both virtual cycling and studio cycling available with a single bike

Indoor exercise bike with a freewheel motor switchable mode and offers ‘studio classes’ and ‘virtual cycling’ sessions.

 

2. A wide-ranging selection of in-app contents customizable to personal preferences

50-100 training programs available choose from “studio cylcling classes”, “virtual rides”, “scenery rides” to suit personal preferences.

(3 studio cylcling classes and 11 scenery rides will be available at CES 2023.)

 

3. A simple, modern design to blend in with home interior

As an at-home fitness equipment, excicle has been designed to complement modern living environments.

pluspot هي محطة شحن لاسلكية للتنقل المحدود + التطبيق

Pluspot هي خدمة مشتركة مكونة من تطبيق ومحطة شحن لاسلكية متوفرة لأجهزة التنقل الصغيرة لحل مشكلة الأجهزة التي لا تحتوي على قاعدة والتي تزحم شوارع المدن في أرجاء العالم.

 

لا تساعد Pluspot المستخدمين في تحديد موقع أجهزة التنقل الصغيرة بسهولة وشحنها بأمان فحسب، بل تعمل أيضًا كمحطات تنظم الأجهزة التي لا تحتوي على قاعدة والتي تسبب ازدحامًا في المجتمعات.

وعلاوة على ذلك، يمكن لأي مستخدم يشارك في مثل هذا "البحث عن سكوتر إلكتروني" أن يربح نقاطًا تعادل النقود في المتاجر والمقاهي.

 

من منظور أعمال التنقل الصغيرة، فإن محطة الشحن اللاسلكي التي يتم شحنها ببساطة عن طريق صف المركبات قد ساعدت مشغلي حلول التنقل الصغيرة في التغلب على المشكلات التشغيلية، مثل الشحن ونقل الأجهزة.

 

pluspot هي الخطوة التالية من LG Electronics في مجال الحوكمة البيئية والاجتماعية وحوكمة الشركات، والتي تعد ميزة إضافية لكل مجتمع ولصناعات الأعمال ذات الصلة والأفراد أيضًا.

Monster Shoe Club : LG Electonics provides phygital customer experience

Monster Shoes Club (Monshoecl) is a shoe PFP(Profile Picture) NFT project introduced with LG Electronics' new products, LG Styler™ ShoeCase and ShoeCare. It provides a seamless experience of collecting and managing real and virtual shoes.

The 5,500 animated Monshoecl was created by Generative Art. The story of Monshoecl ranges from shoes made from scrap metal pieces to shoes with future energy. With the launch of the product in South Korea in 2023, ThinQ Shoelife service allows you to collect and manage actual shoes and Monshoecl together. In addition, we are planning two new and unique customer experiences. There will be an AR service where you can virtually try on NFT shoes. Also, in Zepeto, avatars can walk around in the metaverse wearing Monshoecl.

Join LG Electronics as a Monshoecl NFT Holder, and join our journey to the home of the future!

Hovergym وبداية حياة التدريب الشخصي الحقيقية

Hovergym هو "حل تمرين منزلي ذكي" فعال بات ممكنًا بفضل الجمع بين محرك DD مزدوج قوي من LG Electronics والتحكم اللمسي والتقنيات الذكية.

 

تعمل تقنية المحرك القوي على زيادة أحمال الوزن أو تقليلها بسلاسة إلى الوزن المطلوب للمستخدم.

 

ويوفر التطبيق تدريبًا شخصيًا فرديًا، بما في ذلك تصحيح وضعية الجسم والتحفيز على التمرين.

 