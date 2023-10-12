About Cookies on This Site

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

مميزات

المعرض

المواصفات

مراجعات

الدعم

أماكن الشراء

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

SC9S

SC9S

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي

SC9S

عرض مائل لتلفزيون LG من OLED C Series ومكبر الصوت SC9S. يُبرز المشهد مكبّر الصوت SC9S لتسليط الضوء على حامل WOW لمكبّر الصوت. في الجزء السفلي الأيسر، تظهر صور حامل WOW بحجم كبير.




حامل WOW يتناسب بشكل مثالي مع تلفزيونك من OLED C Series

أكمل تجهيزات تلفزيونك من C Series OLED بحامل WOW. مثالي للاستمتاع بعروضك الترفيهية المفضّلة على الحائط أو على الحامل.

حالةٌ من التناغم تكتمل معها روعة تجربتك الجديدة بالكامل

مكبّر الصوت LG مثالي لتلفزيونات LG. حالةٌ مثالية من التناغم بين التلفزيون ومكبّر الصوت تأخذ تجربتك الترفيهية إلى مستوى جديد كليًا. استمتع بكلّ ذلك بين يديك بمنتهى السلاسة.

دعامة حصرية لـ

حامل WOW

يناسب OLED C Series بشكل مثالي 

تتيح لك الدعامة الحصرية وضع مكبر الصوت في الموضع الصحيح حتى تتمكن من سماع أفضل صوت. ينتج مكبر الصوت لديك صوتًا مثاليًا بتصميم أنيق سواءً كان على حامل أو مثبتًا على الحائط.

* حامل متوافق مع تلفزيون LG OLED C2 / C3 مقاس 55 بوصة ، 65 بوصة ، 77 بوصة.

يعمل التآزر بين مكبر الصوت من LG والتلفاز على إنشاء صوت آسر

WOW Orchestra

مكبّر الصوت يتناغم بسلاسة مع صوت تلفزيونك الخاص من LG

مكبّر الصوت من LG يمنحك صوتًا متناغمًا ومثاليًا مع تلفزيون LG. يستخدم صوت تلفزيون LG ومكبّر الصوت من LG في آن واحد للاستماع بتجربة لا تُضاهى. استمتع بكل تفاصيل الصوت. 

*التلفزيونات المتوافقة: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، QNED 99/95/90/85/80.

**يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

واجهة سهلة ومريحة مع تلفاز LG

واجهة WOW

تحكّم في مكبّر الصوت من واجهة تلفزيون LG

تحكم في مكبر الصوت LG Sound Bar وتلفزيون LG بجهاز تحكم واحد عن بُعد. بنقرة واحدة على جهاز التحكم عن بعد، يمكنك رؤية قائمة مكبر الصوت Sound Bar وإعداداته على شاشة التلفزيون. ومن أمثلة ذلك التحكم في مستوى الصوت، والتحقق من حالة الاتصال، وحتى اختيار وضع الصوت.

*التلفزيونات المتوافقة: OLED Z3/M3/G3/C3/B3/A3/Z2/G2/C2/CS/B2/A2، وQNED 99/95/90/85/80/75، وNANO 80/75، وUHD UR/UQ، وFHD 63.

**تدعم هذه الميزة التحقق من حالة مكبر الصوت وتغيير الإعدادات عبر شاشة التلفزيون، ومطابقة مستوى الصوت (0- 100)، والتحكّم في وضع مكبر الصوت.

***يرجى ملاحظة أن الخدمة قد لا تكون متاحة في وقت الشراء. مطلوب اتصال بالشبكة للتحديث.

WOWCAST

اتصل لاسلكيًا بتلفزيون LG

استمتع بالمحتوى دون التقيّد بأي أسلاك أو أصوات مشتتة. يتصل LG WOWCAST لاسلكيًا بمكبّر الصوت من LG وتلفزيون LG لتقديم تجربة صوت عالية الجودة بكل سهولة ويسر. استمتع بقوة Dolby Atmos للاستمتاع بتجربة صوتية تغمر حواسك.

*يختف توافق مكبّر الصوت من LG حسب الطراز.

**الصورة معروضة لأغراض توضيحية فقط. الموقع الفعلي لمنافذ الكابلات قد يتغير اعتمادًا على منتجات أو طرازات التلفزيون.

***يجب توصيل كابل الكهرباء لتفعيل مكبّر الصوت.

تجربة جودة صوت المسرح

يعمل مكبر الصوت من LG مع Dolby Atmos وDTS: X وIMAX Enhanced لجلب صوت يشبه المسرح إلى غرفة معيشتك. إنه يحيطك بصوت واضح وواقعي من كل الجوانب، ما يضعك في وسط أفلامك المفضلة للحصول على صوت قوي واقعي مع كل مشهد.

تجربة جودة صوت المسرح

* Dolby و Dolby Vision هما علامتان تجاريتان مسجلتان لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.
** رمز D المزدوج هو علامة تجارية لشركة Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation.

مكبر الصوت Dolby Atmos الأول في العالم المزود بقنوات توجيه لأعلى ثلاثية

تعرَّف على أفضل منظومة قنوات ثلاثية موجهة لأعلى في العالم، يعني هذا أن مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG يوفر نطاقًا صوتيًا أوسع وأكثر ثراءً. ما يتيح لك الاستمتاع بأفضل تجربة صوتية غامرة وأنت في منزلك.

مكبر الصوت Dolby Atmos الأول في العالم المزود بقنوات توجيه لأعلى ثلاثية

يصنع الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى قبة صوت افتراضية

يتخطى مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG حدود تجربة الترفيه. يقدم مكبر الصوت لديك صوتًا مكانيًا ثلاثي المستوى - تجربة صوت أكثر غمرًا ودقة. باستخدام محرك ثلاثي الأبعاد مرتبط مع HRTF (وظيفة النقل ذات الصلة بالرأس)، يقوم مكبر الصوت الخاص بك بإنشاء طبقة وسطى افتراضية. يعني هذا أن طبقات الصوت تحقق صوتًا محيطيًا متطورًا لن تجربه إلا في المسرح.

يصنع الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى قبة صوت افتراضية

* يتوفر "الصوت المكاني ثلاثي المستوى" في وضع CINEMA / AI Sound Pro الخاص بمكبر الصوت.
** يتم إنشاء الطبقة الوسطى باستخدام قناة مكبرات الصوت الخاصة بمكبر الصوت. يتم تصنيع صوت السماعات الأمامية والأمامية لبناء مجال صوتي.
*** إذا لم يكن هناك مكبر صوت خلفي ، فلا يمكن إنشاء المجال الخلفي.

اشعر بقوة الجهير

استمتِع بصوت جهير أقوى وأعمق في أغانيك وأفلامك المفضلة. يقدم مضخم الصوت اللاسلكي النغمات المنخفضة بسهولة، مع زيادة مستوى الصوت وجودة الجهير المنقول عبر مسافة أطول.

اشعر بقوة الجهير

تجربة محتوى استثنائية

قم بتوصيل مكبر الصوت SC9S من LG بوحدة تحكم أو مشغل Blu-ray لتنغمس في الألعاب وبرامج التلفاز والأفلام المفضلة لديك. يقدم مكبر الصوت لديك تجربة مشاهدة خالية من التأخير مع أفضل صورة وصوت.

التمرير بقدرة 4K يحافظ على الجودة العالية

التمرير بقدرة 4K يحافظ على
الجودة العالية

يتمتع مكبر الصوت من LG بتمرير بقدرة 4K. ينقل البيانات بدون فقدان الجودة. لذا يمكنك الاستمتاع بكل من الصوت والفيديو المذهلين بأقل قدر من التوصيلات.

معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي يعزز طريقة اللعب

معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي يعزز طريقة اللعب

تم تصميم مكبر الصوت من LG لتقديم أفضل تجربة ألعاب باستخدام معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي. معدل التحديث المتغير (VRR) يصل إلى 120 هرتز. يمنحك وقت الاستجابة شبه الفوري ميزة في الألعاب ويخلق تجربة مشاهدة واقعية. يسمح وضع الكمون المنخفض التلقائي (ALLM) بمشاهدة وتفاعلية سلستين وخاليتين من التأخير.

*يجب أن يدعم كل من التلفاز ومكبر الصوت معدل التحديث المتغير/الكمون المنخفض التلقائي.
**يجب أن تدعم وحدة التحكم معدل التحديث المتغير. يقتصر تمرير معدل التحديث المتغير على المحتوى بمعدل 60 هرتز.

استمتع بخدمات بث الموسيقى عالية الدقة

استمتع بخدمات بث الموسيقى عالية الدقة

قم بتشغيل الموسيقى على مكبر الصوت الخاص بك. وهو متوافق مع Spotify وTidal Connect. مكبر الصوت من LG يدعم MQA (مصادقة الجودة الرئيسية) التي توفر صوتًا عالي الجودة عبر اتصال Wi-Fi.

*مطلوب تسجيل MQA الرسمي.

اتصل بالمنصة التي تستخدمها

اتصل بالمنصة التي تستخدمها

تتمتع مكبرات الصوت من LG بتوافق أوسع للعمل مع Google وAlexa وApple Airplay2. تحكم في مكبر الصوت من LG من خلال المنصة التي تختارها.

*تتطلب بعض الميزات اشتراكًا أو حسابًا لدى طرف خارجي.
**تعد Google علامة تجارية مملوكة ومسجلة لصالح Google LLC.
*** لا يتوفر Google Assistant بلغات معينة وفي بلدان معينة.
****Amazon، وAlexa، وكل العلامات ذات الصلة هي علامات تجارية لشركة Amazon.com, Inc أو الشركات التابعة لها.

يتيح لك Up-Mixer الذكي من LG الاستماع إلى الصوت المحسن

استمع إلى الصوت الأكثر ثراءً مع مكبرات الصوت من LG. يحتوي على Up-Mixer الذكي من LG، الذي يحول الصوت ثنائي القناة إلى صوت محيط متعدد القنوات لغمر أكثر ثراءً للصوت.

* متوفر في أوضاع AI Sound Pro و Cinema و Clear Voice Pro و Sports و Game.
** يعتمد الإخراج 9.1.5Ch على تكوين القناة.

توفر ميزة AI Room Calibration Pro المطورة أفضل صوت

يلتقط مكبر الصوت من LG الصوت أينما كان في الفراغ. من خلال ميزة معايرة الغرفة بالذكاء الاصطناعي التي تمت ترقيتها، يوفر مكبر الصوت الخاص بك الصوت الأمثل. من خلال مطابقة الترددات المرجعية على نطاق موسع يبلغ 400 هرتز، يمكنها تحليل المساحة بدقة وتصحيح تشوه الصوت.

* AI Room Calibration Pro عبارة عن تقنية ضبط تلقائي للصوت تعوض عن البيئة التي يتم فيها وضع مكبر الصوت ، باستخدام الخوارزميات التي تعمل على تحسين الأداء الصوتي لمكبر الصوت.

يقوم AI Sound Pro من LG بتحسين الصوت لمختلف المحتويات

استمتع بمحتواك مع أوضاع الصوت المتخصصة - AI Sound Pro. يحلل محتواك بذكاء لتقديم الصوت الأمثل سواء أكنت تشاهد الأفلام أو تتابع الأخبار أو تستمع إلى الموسيقى.
التطلع إلى غد أفضل

التطلع إلى غد أفضل

نتبع عملية معتمدة معينة، بدايةً من طريقة الإنتاج وحتى طريقة الشحن. فمواد التعبئة والتغليف مصنوعة من صناديق من الورق المقوى القابل لإعادة التدوير، ونقتصر على استخدام ما يلزم فقط لتوصيل المنتج بأمان.
مصنوع من بلاستيك معاد تدويره

مصنوع من بلاستيك معاد تدويره

اعتمدت مختبرات UL مكبر الصوت من LG بأنه منتج متوافق مع معايير علامة ECV (منتج يستوفي مزاعمه التسويقية المتعلقة بالبيئة) لاستخدام البلاستيك المعاد تدويره في بعض أجزاء هيكله، ونحن نتخذ نهجًا يراعي البيئة بصورة أكبر في إنتاج مكبر الصوت المحمول.

*الصورة أعلاه لغرض التوضيح.

مواد تغليف مقولبة مُعاد تدويرها

مواد تغليف مقولبة مُعاد تدويرها

اعتمدت شركة SGS مكبر الصوت من LG بسبب تغيير مواد التغليف الداخلية من رغوة البوليسترين المبثوقة ذات الخلايا المغلقة EPS (ستايروفوم) والأكياس البلاستيكية إلى مواد تغليف ورقية مقولبة ومعاد تدويرها.

*شركة SGS هي شركة سويسرية متعددة الجنسيات تقدم خدمات الفحص والتحقق والاختبار وإصدار الشهادات.
**الصورة أعلاه لغرض توضيحي فقط، فقد تختلف الصورة الفعلية للمنتج.

طباعة

المواصفات الرئيسية

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

دولبي أتموس

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

كل المواصفات

دعم HDMI

التمرير (4K)

نعم

120 هرتز

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (ARC)

نعم

قناة إرجاع الصوت (e-ARC)

نعم

CEC (Simplink)

نعم

دولبي فيجن

نعم

اتش دي ار 10

نعم

التمرير

نعم

معدل تحديث متغير/ وضع التأخر المنخفض التلقائي

نعم

تأثير الصوت

ساوند برو الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

Bass Blast / Bass Blast +

نعم

سينما

نعم

صوت واضح برو

نعم

لعب

نعم

موسيقى

نعم

رياضي

نعم

أساسي

نعم

صوت عالي الدقة

رقمنة الصوت

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

Upbit / Upsampling

24 بت / 96 كيلو هرتز

قوة

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (رئيسي)

0.5 W ↓

استهلاك الطاقة (الرئيسي)

37 W

استهلاك الطاقة (مضخم الصوت)

38 W

استهلاك إيقاف التشغيل (مضخم الصوت)

0.5 W ↓

الاتصال

AirPlay 2

نعم

برنامج ترميز بلوتوث - SBC / AAC

نعم

نسخة بلوتوث

5.0

كروم كاست

نعم

مدخل اتش دي ام اي

1

مخرج HDMI

1

ضوئي

1

اتصال سبوتيفاي

نعم

USB

1

لاسلكي خلفي جاهز

نعم

واي-فاي

نعم

يعمل مع جوجل هوم

نعم

الراحة

معايرة الغرفة عن طريق الذكاء الاصطناعي

نعم

التطبيق عن بعد - نظام التشغيل iOS / Android

نعم

التحكم في وضع مكبر الصوت

نعم

مشاركة وضع صوت التلفزيون

نعم

أوركسترا واو

نعم

الأبعاد (العرض × الارتفاع × العمق)

رئيسي

975 x 63 x 125 mm

مضخم صوت

221 x 390 x 313 mm

عام

عدد القنوات

3.1.3

عدد السماعات

9 EA

مخرج الطاقة

400 W

الوزن

الوزن الإجمالي

22.7 kg

رئيسي

4.1 kg

مضخم صوت

7.8 kg

إكسسوار

كابل اتش دي ام اي

نعم

جهاز التحكم عن بعد

نعم

TV Synergy Bracket

نعم

بطاقة الضمان

نعم

تنسيق الصوت

AAC

نعم

AAC+

نعم

دولبي أتموس

نعم

دولبي ديجيتال

نعم

DTS الصوت المحيطي الرقمي

نعم

DTS: X

نعم

آيماكس المحسن

نعم

MQA

نعم

ما يقوله الناس

SC9S

SC9S

مكبر الصوت الجديد من إل جي لصوت متناغم مثالي