นำเสนอดีไซน์ที่เหมาะสมสำหรับโครงการ HVAC ของคุณ

เรามีเทคโนโลยีที่เหมาะสมที่จะทำให้การออกแบบ HVAC ของคุณมีประสิทธิภาพและประสบความสำเร็จมากขึ้น ผลการศึกษาต่างๆ แสดงให้เห็นว่าโซลูชั่น HVAC ของ LG สามารถช่วยให้คุณก้าวหน้าในโครงการของคุณ.

ที่ปรึกษาด้าน HVAC ซึ่งสวมหมวกนิรภัยกำลังดูพิมพ์เขียว

กรณีศึกษา

เรามีกรณีการติดตั้งมากมายเพื่อพิสูจน์ถึงคุณประโยชน์ของเทคโนโลยีของเรา ตรวจสอบเรื่องราวความสำเร็จจากลูกค้าที่ใช้โซลูชั่น HVAC ของ LG.

กรณีศึกษา

ภาพนี้แสดงตัวอย่างการติดตั้ง HVAC

สำรวจผลิตภัณฑ์ของเรา

บล็อก HVAC - ออนแอร์

อ่านบทความ ข่าวล่าสุด และอื่นๆ บนบล็อกของเรา.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ภาพวิวเมืองที่มีตึกสูง

การสนับสนุนด้านวิศวกรรม

เราจัดหาทรัพยากรและการสนับสนุนเพื่อช่วยให้ธุรกิจของคุณก้าวไปข้างหน้า.

เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

ข้อมูลด้านเทคนิค

เรานำเสนอทรัพยากรที่หลากหลายให้แก่คู่ค้าของเรา เพื่อให้รับทราบข้อมูลผลิตภัณฑ์อย่างละเอียด รวมถึงข้อเสนอ และรายงานใบรับรองเกี่ยวกับผลิตภัณฑ์และโซลูชั่นของเรา โดยสามารถดาวน์โหลดเอกสารประกอบที่เกี่ยวข้อง.

เครื่องมือและซอฟต์แวร์

เรามีเครื่องมือและซอฟต์แวร์ด้านวิศวกรรม เช่น การวิเคราะห์ การคำนวณ การจำลอง และทรัพยากรสำหรับการสร้างแบบจำลอง เพื่อช่วยให้วิศวกรและที่ปรึกษาสามารถเอาชนะคู่แข่งในฐานะผู้เชี่ยวชาญที่มีอุปกรณ์เครื่องมือครบครัน.

คู่มือวิดีโอ

ตรวจสอบคู่มือการติดตั้งผลิตภัณฑ์และการแก้ไขปัญหาของเรา วิดีโอคำแนะนำง่ายๆ จะช่วยให้คุณสามารถตอบคำถามหรือแก้ไขปัญหาใดๆ ที่คุณอาจพบเจอในโครงการของคุณ.

ดาวน์โหลดทรัพยากร

ติดต่อเรา

หากต้องการข้อมูลเพิ่มเติม กรุณาติดต่อบริษัท และบริษัทจะ ติดต่อกลับในทันที.

