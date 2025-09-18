Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Çatı katı dairesinde şık oturma odası. Pencereden görünen güzel şehir manzarası. Kanepede oturan bir adam duvara monte TV’de içerik izliyor.

Yaşam tarzınıza en uygun TV hangisi?

Yaşam tarzınız ne olursa olsun, size özel LG TV vardır. Sinema, spor, oyun gibi yüksek kaliteli içeriklerin keyfini çıkarmaktan mükemmel tasarım parçasını aramaya kadar, size uygun LG TV’yi keşfedin.

En iyi spor izleme deneyimini nasıl yaşarsınız?

Spor karşılaşmaları hızlıdır. Bulanıklık olmadan akıcı hareketler sunan ve aksiyonun tam ortasına dalmanızı sağlayan büyük ekranıyla en sevdiğiniz takımlar ve istatistikler hakkında size güncel bilgiler veren, böylece hiçbir şeyi kaçırmamanızı sağlayan bir TV’ye ihtiyacınız var.

Aksiyona tam anlamıyla kendinizi kaptırmak için bir LG TV seçin

Beyzbol oyun karesinin yan yana karşılaştırması. Geleneksel etiketi taşıyan tarafta, oyuncunun beyzbol sopası ve beyzbol topu etrafında çok fazla hareket bulanıklığı var. LG OLED evo etiketli diğer tarafta hareket, bulanıklık olmadan mükemmel bir şekilde yakalanmış.

VESA onaylı ClearMR

LG OLED evo, VESA Certified ClearMR ekrandır ve hızlı tempolu sahnelerde bile her görüntünün bulanık pikseller olmaksızın net ve canlı olmasını sağlar.⁴

Büyük ölçekte tam sürükleyicilik

LG Ultra Büyük TV’ler, 100 inçe kadar çeşitli boyutlarda sürükleyici izleme deneyimi sunar.

Devasa ekranda heyecan verici bir futbol maçını izleyen aile, LG Ultra Büyük TV’nin etrafında toplanmış.

Bir LG AI TV edinin ve sporda önemli anları asla kaçırmayın

Sports Portal

Spor için kişiselleştirilmiş bir ana sayfa oluşturun. Spor yayını uygulamalarına ve YouTube’daki önemli anların kliplerine erişin. Canlı karşılaşmalar, lig tabloları ve favori takımlarınızın maçları tek bir ekranda.² ⁵

Sports Portal sayfasının kullanıcı arayüzü, kullanıcının takımlarını kaydedebileceğini ve içeriğin bir spor tutkununa uygun olacak şekilde nasıl düzenlendiğini gösterir biçimde sunuluyor.

High-end stylish living room in a high-rise apartment. LG True Wireless TV and Soundbar are wall-mounted. A movie is playing on the TV screen. There are no wires in sight. The Zero Connect Box is hidden underneath a side table.

Spor Bildirimi

Favori takımlarınızı kaydedin ve maç sonuçlarından oyun videolarının öne çıkanlarına kadar her şey hakkında güncel bilgi edinmek için Spor Bildirimleri alın.

Multi View çoklu ekran eğlenceyi en üst düzeye çıkarır

Multi View ile TV’nizden en iyi şekilde yararlanın. Cihazlarınızı Google Cast ve AirPlay üzerinden yansıtın. Ekranınızı iki ayrı görüntü olacak şekilde bölerek kusursuz çoklu ekran eğlencesi yaşayın.⁶

Oturma odasında elinde telefonunu tutan kişi. Telefonda, telefon ekranının TV’ye yansıtıldığını gösteren bir verici simgesi yer alıyor. TV’de basketbol maçı var, yan tarafta ise oyuncu istatistiklerini gösteren yansıtılmış ekran bulunuyor.

Oturma odasında elinde telefonunu tutan kişi. Telefonda, telefon ekranının TV’ye yansıtıldığını gösteren bir verici simgesi yer alıyor. TV’de basketbol maçı var, yan tarafta ise oyuncu istatistiklerini gösteren yansıtılmış ekran bulunuyor.

Spor izlemek için en iyi
TV’yi keşfedin

Size en uygun TV’yi seçmek için yan yana göreceğiniz özellikleri kolayca karşılaştırın.¹ ³

Table Caption
FeaturesOLED G5 OLED C5 QNED85
LG OLED G5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED G5
LG OLED C5 ürün görüntüsü
OLED C5
LG QNED85 ürün görüntüsü
QNED85
EkranLG OLED evoLG OLED evoLG QNED evo
BoyutEn fazla 97 inç (97, 83, 77, 65 inç)En fazla 83 inç (83, 77, 65 inç)En fazla 100 inç (100, 86, 75, 65 inç)
HareketClearMR 10000, TruMotionClearMR 9000, TruMotionTruMotion
İşlemci2.Nesil Alfa 11 AI İşlemci8.Nesil Alfa 9 AI İşlemci2.Nesil Alfa 8 AI İşlemci
AI YükseltmeAI Süper Yükseltme 4KAI Süper Yükseltme 4KAI Süper Yükseltme 4K
İşletim Sistemi (OS)webOS 25, webOS Yenileme Programı, Spor BildirimiwebOS 25, webOS Yenileme Programı, Sports Portal, Spor BildirimiwebOS 25, webOS Yenileme Programı, Spor Bildirimi
Daha Fazla BilgiDaha Fazla Bilgi

¹Özellikler, modele ve ekran boyutuna göre değişiklik gösterebilir. Ayrıntılı teknik özellikler için lütfen her ürünün kendi sayfasına bakın.

 

²Ekran görüntüleri temsilidir.

 

³Bazı özelliklere yönelik destek bölgeye ve ülkeye göre değişebilir.

 

⁴clearMR, VESA’nın ekranda hareket bulanıklığı performansını değerlendiren onay programıdır. 

  Bu özellik için destek, modele göre değişebilir. ClearMR 10000: LG OLED G5 (83, 77, 65, 55 inç) için onaylıdır. 

  ClearMR 9000: LG OLED M5 (83, 77, 65 inç), LG OLED G5 (48 inç), LG OLED C5 için onaylıdır.

 

⁵Kullanılabilir içerik (spor kanalları dahil) ve uygulamalar lige, ülkeye ve bölgeye göre değişebilir. Her spor uygulaması ve ilgili hizmetleri için ayrı abonelikler gereklidir.

 

⁶Her iki ekrandaki görüntü ve ses ayarları aynıdır. 

  Apple, Apple logosu ve Apple TV, AirPlay ve HomeKit; Apple Inc.’in ABD ve diğer ülkelerde tescilli ticari markalarıdır. 

  AirPlay 2, HomeKit, Google Cast desteği bölgeye ve dile göre değişiklik gösterebilir.