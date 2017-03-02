We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
【公告】LG G4手機維修公告
CORPORATE 03/02/2017
台灣LG電子針對G4手機非人為因素造成的重覆開機問題，日前已經積極處理所有消費者的需求，
但因LG G4已於105年4月停產，對於目前G4已經過保固期的消費者，LG提供主機板零件免費更換服務將於106年3月31日截止。
後續若有使用G4遇到需維修服務之問題的消費者，可與原購買之代理商或LG服務站及客服中心聯絡，LG將提供相對優惠費用的維修服務，並持續提供相關維修及售後支援。
台灣LG電子承諾為客戶提供高品質之產品以及最好的客戶服務，對於因維修而造成困擾之顧客致上最高歉意。
LG客服專線：0800-898-899 / (02)2162-1196
