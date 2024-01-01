Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG PuriCare 口罩型空氣清淨機

規格

評論

支援

LG PuriCare 口罩型空氣清淨機

AP300AWFA

LG PuriCare 口罩型空氣清淨機

(0)

摘要

產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
156 x 110 x 63mm
產品重量 (kg)
/
360˚全方位的乾淨
全效防護濾網(HEPA 13)
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
No

所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    白色

  • 濾網集塵效率

    HEPA 13級 (共2個)

  • 馬達

    雙變頻馬達

  • 風扇

    雙淨化風扇

  • 感應器

    專利呼吸感測器

  • 風扇風量(LPM)

    20-55

  • 運轉音量(dB)

    43dB(Min)~54dB(Max)

  • 續航時間

    4hr(強) / 6hr(中) / 8hr(弱)

  • 充電時間

    約2hr

  • 風扇運轉

    三段風速(弱-中-強)

  • 電池

    內建鋰電池(820mAh)
    USB Type C 充電

  • 尺寸(mm)

    156 x 110 x 63

  • 防水等級

    IPX4

  • 重量

    126g

  • 產地

    韓國

配備

  • 口罩型空氣清淨機

    1個

  • 面部貼合醫療級矽膠

    1個

  • 全效防護濾網(HEPA 13)

    2個

  • 替換式襯墊

    10片(10片x 1包)

  • 耳掛

    1副 (2條)

  • 減壓舒適帶

    1條

  • 收納袋

    1個

  • Type C充電線

    1條

  • UV收納盒

    須加購

