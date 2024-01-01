We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AP300AWFA
LG PuriCare 口罩型空氣清淨機
(0)
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
白色
-
濾網集塵效率
HEPA 13級 (共2個)
-
馬達
雙變頻馬達
-
風扇
雙淨化風扇
-
感應器
專利呼吸感測器
-
風扇風量(LPM)
20-55
-
運轉音量(dB)
43dB(Min)~54dB(Max)
-
續航時間
4hr(強) / 6hr(中) / 8hr(弱)
-
充電時間
約2hr
-
風扇運轉
三段風速(弱-中-強)
-
電池
內建鋰電池(820mAh)
USB Type C 充電
-
尺寸(mm)
156 x 110 x 63
-
防水等級
IPX4
-
重量
126g
-
產地
韓國
配備
-
口罩型空氣清淨機
1個
-
面部貼合醫療級矽膠
1個
-
全效防護濾網(HEPA 13)
2個
-
替換式襯墊
10片(10片x 1包)
-
耳掛
1副 (2條)
-
減壓舒適帶
1條
-
收納袋
1個
-
Type C充電線
1條
-
UV收納盒
須加購
使用者評論
