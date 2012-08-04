We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
AS551DWS0
PuriCare™ WiFi 360°空氣清淨機
摘要
尺寸
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
白色
-
奈米離子
Yes
-
智慧感應器
灰塵/異味
-
CADR值 (單位: m³/h)
400
-
適用範圍(CA, ㎡)
51.5
-
耗電功率(W)
35
-
運轉音量(dB)
強48 / 弱25
-
尺寸(W*H*D)
360 x 500 x 360 mm
-
重量(Kg)
8.5kg
-
更換濾網顯示燈
Yes
-
WiFi遠控
Yes
-
清淨循環風扇
上吹式
-
原產地
韓國
-
360°空氣淨化
Yes
智慧顯示面版
-
燈號
紅/橘/黃/綠
-
數值
PM1.0/ 2.5/ 10
三合一高效率濾網
-
抗敏HEPA濾網
Yes
-
多重高效率濾網
Yes
操作版面
-
顯示面版
圖像式LED
-
按鍵
觸控式
-
淨化顯示
Yes
-
PM數值顯示
Yes
-
風速
自動-弱-中-強-快速(Turbo)
-
睡眠關機
2/4/8/12小時
-
兒童安全鎖
Yes
保固
-
智慧變頻馬達
10年
-
全機
2年
使用者評論
