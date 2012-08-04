PuriCare™ WiFi 360°空氣清淨機

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
AS551DWS0

AS551DWS0

尺寸

產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
360 x 500 x 360 mm
產品重量 (kg)
400
360˚全方位的乾淨
三合一高效率濾網
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

所有規格

基本規格

  • 顏色

    白色

  • 奈米離子

    Yes

  • 智慧感應器

    灰塵/異味

  • CADR值 (單位: m³/h)

    400

  • 適用範圍(CA, ㎡)

    51.5

  • 耗電功率(W)

    35

  • 運轉音量(dB)

    強48 / 弱25

  • 尺寸(W*H*D)

    360 x 500 x 360 mm

  • 重量(Kg)

    8.5kg

  • 更換濾網顯示燈

    Yes

  • WiFi遠控

    Yes

  • 清淨循環風扇

    上吹式

  • 原產地

    韓國

  • 360°空氣淨化

    Yes

智慧顯示面版

  • 燈號

    紅/橘/黃/綠

  • 數值

    PM1.0/ 2.5/ 10

三合一高效率濾網

  • 抗敏HEPA濾網

    Yes

  • 多重高效率濾網

    Yes

操作版面

  • 顯示面版

    圖像式LED

  • 按鍵

    觸控式

  • 淨化顯示

    Yes

  • PM數值顯示

    Yes

  • 風速

    自動-弱-中-強-快速(Turbo)

  • 睡眠關機

    2/4/8/12小時

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

保固

  • 智慧變頻馬達

    10年

  • 全機

    2年

