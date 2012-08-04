Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
PuriCare™ WiFi 360°空氣清淨機/適用19坪 (玫瑰金)

PuriCare™ WiFi 360°空氣清淨機/適用19坪 (玫瑰金)

AS601DPT0

PuriCare™ WiFi 360°空氣清淨機/適用19坪 (玫瑰金)

英國過敏協會認證

韓國過敏協會認證

韓國空氣清淨協會品質認證

IF 設計獎

紅點設計獎

IDEA 設計獎

Good Design設計獎

PIN UP 設計獎

lg-aircare-pdp-banner-pc-1600x700

新鮮的空氣充滿您的居家環境1

新鮮的空氣充滿您的居家環境

您居家室內的空氣品質並沒有您想像的那麼健康。
LG PuriCare能過濾有害物質和氣體，讓家中的每個角落都充滿著乾淨又新鮮的空氣。
360°空氣清淨機360°全面淨化，讓您一年365天呼吸得更加健康。

LG PuriCare™ 360°空氣清淨機1

LG PuriCare™ 360°空氣清淨機

360°空氣淨化3

360°空氣淨化

不論將機器安裝在哪裡，
LG PuriCare空氣清淨機都能360度
吸收來自四面八方的汙染物質，並同時將乾淨空氣
吹送至家中每個角落。

*產品圖片/影片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。

清淨循環扇

清淨循環扇可以向上立起及左右旋轉，並將乾淨的空氣吹送到每個角落。

*產品圖片/影片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。

傳送乾淨空氣到空間最遠的角落

清淨循環扇能將過濾過的乾淨空氣吹送到7.5公尺遠。
2_06-16_D_AS281DAW

*產品圖片/影片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。

智慧顯示面版

LG PuriCare 360°空氣清淨機，透過 PM1.0懸浮微粒感應器及異味感應器，隨時掌握空氣品質，輕鬆偵側懸浮微粒數值。

*產品圖片/影片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。

SmartThinQ wifi遠控 3

SmartThinQ wifi遠控

不論您身在何處，都可以透過SmartThin Q app 確認家中的空氣品質狀態並遠端搖控您的空氣清淨機 。

*產品圖片/影片僅供參考，可能與實際產品不同。

360°零死角圓形環繞設計 1

360°零死角圓形環繞設計

完美的360度圓型環繞簡約設計，讓居家空間更完美。

燈號提醒功能

智慧顯示器會根據您的污染程度，呈現不同顏色的燈號。

雪花造型氣流孔

雪花造型的氣流孔，讓產品外型充滿現代感。

摘要

列印
產品尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)
360 x 597 x 360
產品重量 (kg)
11.6
360˚全方位的乾淨
Yes
ThinQ (Wi-Fi)
Yes

所有規格

基本規格

  • 建議的面積 (㎡)

    19

  • 功率輸入 (W)

    40

  • 電源供應器 (V/Hz)

    110 / 60

  • 冷媒重量 (g)

    No

  • 風量 (CMM)

    4.9

  • 涼風風量(Turbo / 10段風速)(CMM)

    Non applicable

  • 暖風風量(10段/ 1段風速)(CMM)

    Non applicable

  • 水箱（尺寸 / 全，L）

    Non applicable

  • 水箱尺寸 (L)

    Non applicable

  • CADR (CMH)

    430

  • CADR (CMM)

    4.9

  • 中央控制

    No

  • 顏色

    玫瑰金

  • 壓縮機類型

    No

  • 除濕量（L/天）

    No

  • 除濕能力（公升/日）：26.7℃/ RH60%

    No

  • 除濕能力（公升/日）：30℃/ RH80%

    No

  • 顯示（方法）

    LED + Touch Button

  • 能源等級

    1

  • 外型設計

    No

  • 耗電量 (W)：26.7℃/ RH60%

    Non applicable

  • 耗電量 (W)：30℃/ RH80%

    Non applicable

  • 加濕量（最大，cc/小時）

    Non applicable

  • 加濕方法

    Non applicable

  • 安裝包型號

    Non applicable

  • 涼風音量(Turbo / 10段/ 1段風速)(dB)

    Non applicable

  • 噪音（高 / 低，dB）

    50/25

  • 清淨音量(Turbo/ 10段風速/睡眠)(dB)

    Non applicable

  • 暖風音量(10段/ 1段風速) (dB)

    Non applicable

  • 噪音（第 1/2/3/4 段，dB）

    Non applicable

  • 功率輸入(瓦特) (涼風模式) (10段風速/渦輪,瓦特)

    Non applicable

  • 功率輸入（暖氣模式，W）

    Non applicable

  • 功率輸入（額外功能關閉時，W）

    Non applicable

  • 額定電壓

    110V

  • 冷媒類型

    Non applicable

  • 能源效率值 (CMM/W)

    0.169

  • CASR (CMM)

    4.9

尺寸和重量

  • 產品重量 (kg)

    11.6

  • 運輸重量 (kg)

    13.8

  • 淨尺寸 - WxHxD（包括安裝組，mm）

    360 x 597 x 360

  • 產品尺寸：寬x高x深 (mm)

    360 x 597 x 360

  • 包裝尺寸：寬x高x深 (mm)

    432 x 666 x 432

  • 淨重 (g)

    11500

  • 淨重（僅產品，g）

    11500

功能

  • 360˚ 全方位的乾淨

    Yes

  • 自動刷洗

    No

  • 自動清潔

    No

  • 自動除濕

    No

  • 自動系統除霜

    Non applicable

  • 自動乾燥

    Non applicable

  • 自動恆濕控制

    No

  • 自動系統關機

    No

  • 嬰兒模式

    No

  • 電池

    No

  • 電池充電時間

    No

  • 滿水提醒

    No

  • 水箱燈

    Non applicable

  • 水箱裝載方向

    Non applicable

  • 兒童安全鎖

    Yes

  • 二氧化碳偵測

    No

  • 連續排水

    No

  • 循環模式

    No

  • 滑順滾輪

    No

  • 空水位指示燈

    No

  • 排氣閥

    No

  • 外部排水連接器

    No

  • 風扇速度

    自動-弱-中-強-快速(Turbo)

  • 濾網更換提醒

    Yes

  • 把手

    No

  • 加濕方法

    No

  • 濕度控制

    No

  • 濕度顯示器

    No

  • 內部泵浦

    No

  • 奈米離子產生器

    Yes

  • 快速除濕

    No

  • 衣物乾燥

    No

  • 燈光

    紅/橘/黃/綠

  • 低溫操作

    No

  • 驅蚊功能

    No

  • 異味顯示

    Yes

  • 過熱保護系統

    No

  • 懸浮微粒密度顯示

    Yes

  • 寵物模式

    No

  • 電源線掛架

    No

  • 預濾網

    No

  • 淨化模式控制

    Yes

  • 淨化模式/自動模式

    Yes

  • 淨化模式/循環扇模式

    Yes

  • 淨化模式/雙層模式

    No

  • 淨化模式/單層模式

    Yes

  • 淨化模式/智慧模式

    Yes

  • 淨化模式 / 快速模式

    Yes

  • 遙控器

    Yes

  • 可卸式電源線

    No

  • 旋轉

    Non applicable

  • 安全待機

    No

  • 感應器

    灰塵/異味

  • 側向水箱裝載型

    No

  • 靜音乾燥

    No

  • 睡眠模式

    Yes

  • 睡眠定時器

    2/4/8/12小時

  • 智慧指示器（空氣品質）

    Yes

  • 智慧指示器（懸浮微粒）

    Yes

  • 烘鞋/烘衣櫥

    No

  • 待機功率（1W 以下）

    2

  • 溫度和濕度顯示

    No

  • 計時器

    2/4/8/12小時

  • 透明水箱

    No

  • 上層供水

    No

  • 使用時間（充滿電）

    Non applicable

  • UV LED

    No

  • UVnano

    No

  • 超寬頻(UltraWideBand)感應器

    No

  • 語音導引

    No

  • 開啟語音

    No

  • 廣域模式(涼風)

    Non applicable

  • 廣域模式(暖風)

    Non applicable

  • 無線

    No

過濾器

  • 空氣淨化器濾網

    活性碳濾網、毛髮濾網、HEPA 濾網

  • 過濾等級

    H13

智慧功能

  • USB 類型

    No

  • 自動開關

    Yes

  • 濕度測量

    No

  • 遠端控制

    Yes

  • 排程器

    Yes

  • AQI 狀態/報告

    Yes

  • 能耗報告

    No

  • 濾網壽命監測

    Yes

  • Puricare mini 應用程式

    No

  • 智慧型裝置連接

    Yes

  • 智慧型診斷

    Yes

  • ThinQ(藍牙)

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

包裝內含物

  • 充電線（1 條）

    Non applicable

  • 耳帶（1組）

    Non applicable

  • 口罩（大）（1 個）

    Non applicable

  • 濾網（1 個）

    Non applicable

  • 內蓋（1 個）

    Non applicable

  • 主體（1 個）

    Non applicable

  • 頸帶（1 條）

    Non applicable

  • 收納袋（1 個）

    Non applicable

配件

  • 連續排水管轉接頭

    Non applicable

  • 空氣淨化器濾網組

    Non applicable

  • 連接線（另售）

    No

  • 斷路器（另售）

    Non applicable

  • 衣櫥乾燥（間隙水管）

    Non applicable

  • 連續排水管

    Non applicable

  • 移動式底座

    Yes(另購)

  • 防護裝置

    No

  • 安全底座

    No

  • 烘鞋（Y 型管）

    Non applicable

  • 開關（另售）

    Non applicable

證書/獎項

  • HD 認證 (Korea Air Cleaning Association)

    No

  • 經 HH 認證批准

    No

合規性

  • 原產國

    韓國

  • 製造商（進口商）

    LG전자㈜

  • 產品類型（型號名稱）

    AS601DPT0.ATT

條碼

  • 國際條碼

    8806098019830

