PS-V329CS
LG韓國原裝進口 空氣清淨機(大龍捲蝸牛)
摘要
尺寸
所有規格
產品規格
-
產品名
空氣清淨機(大龍捲蝸牛)
-
顏色
時尚銀
-
型號
PS-V329CS
-
電源供應
110 V / 60 Hz
-
CADR值 (單位:m3/h)
345
-
產品尺寸 (寬 x 高 x 深)
470mm × 450mm × 230mm
-
重量
7.3 kg
保固
-
智慧變頻馬達
10年
-
全機
2年
