DSTBK
10kg 免曬衣乾衣機堆疊滾筒洗衣機_多功能層架 (尊爵黑)
(0)
所有規格
尺寸與重量
-
產品尺寸 (WxHxD mm)
58.6*60.2*59.5
-
重量 (kg)
7.3
