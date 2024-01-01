一年份淨水器濾芯 【桌上型淨水器適用】-包含尊榮教學服務

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
本產品為【桌上型淨水器】專用濾芯，若為【廚下型淨水器】請另購廚下型專用濾芯。
服務內容：此商品會由原廠技師親自上門更換，並且包含尊榮教學服務。
內容物：一年份桌上型淨水器專用濾芯，共包含7隻濾芯，
- UF中空絲膜濾芯，建議更換週期：12個月，共1隻
- Pre前置活性碳濾芯，建議更換週期：6個月，共2隻
- 離子交換樹脂濾芯，建議更換週期：1~3個月，共4隻
(計算基準為一天10L用水，實際情況依地區與水質不同而異)
※本服務由原廠技師親自上門，上門時間依照電話聯繫約定時間為主。
所有規格
尺寸和重量
-
淨重（克）
3398±15
