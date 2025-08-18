We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
該怎麼判斷冰箱冷藏溫度夠不夠冷？不冷的話會是什麼原因，該如何調整呢？冰箱主要的作用就是保持食物新鮮，所以如果冰箱不夠冷，裡面的食物不僅容易變質，還可能會讓細菌有機可乘，增加食物中毒的風險。所以別再讓錯誤的冷藏溫度影響食物保存了，推薦你今天就把這篇文章看完，了解冰箱不冷的原因，以及該怎麼恢復冷藏溫度吧！