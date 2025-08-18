Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
    冰箱知識中心

    冰箱不冷是什麼原因？3個步驟教你確認冷藏溫度，有效解決問題

      

    該怎麼判斷冰箱冷藏溫度夠不夠冷？不冷的話會是什麼原因，該如何調整呢？冰箱主要的作用就是保持食物新鮮，所以如果冰箱不夠冷，裡面的食物不僅容易變質，還可能會讓細菌有機可乘，增加食物中毒的風險。所以別再讓錯誤的冷藏溫度影響食物保存了，推薦你今天就把這篇文章看完，了解冰箱不冷的原因，以及該怎麼恢復冷藏溫度吧！

    冰箱不冷是什麼原因？冷藏溫度標準與常見的下降因素

    若不確定冰箱是否不冷，可以參考衛生福利部的「食品衛生安全原則」的冰箱溫度標準，裡面有說明冰箱冷藏溫度應低於7℃，冷凍溫度則需低於-18℃。可依照標準查看冰箱的溫度控制器，若發現溫度異常，建議參考以下幾點常見的原因，先比對一下家中冰箱的狀況，試著判斷問題所在。

    1. 冰箱內部物品太多

    每次打開家中的冰箱，因為塞得太滿，總是難以找到食材或是根本找不到，所以就乾脆放棄了嗎？其實這不是只有找不到東西的問題，更大的影響是冷流會因此無法流通，直接影響到冰箱的冷藏溫度，使食物容易變質，也會讓壓縮機過度運轉，消耗電力。

    2. 開門頻率過多

    開門次數太頻繁，會讓冰箱冷流流失，且內部無法均冷，同時還可能會使冰箱內壁結冰或結霜，提高製冷設備的運轉速度，增加耗電量。

    3. 散熱裝置被覆蓋、離熱源過近

    冰箱的散熱區域通常位於後方或機身兩側，如果冰箱與牆面的距離不足，就無法通風，壓縮機自然也會不停的運轉。另外冰箱如果放在陽光直接可以照射到的位置，也會使冰箱機體過熱，影響冷卻系統運作，造成內部冷度不足。

    4. 蒸發器或溫控器等零件故障

    冰箱是由許多精密零件所製成，如果內部零件故障，難免會影響到冰箱的正常運作。像是冰箱的蒸發器，如果不能進行良好的熱交換，就會因此結霜，使冰箱溫度不冷；溫控器故障，則是會使冰箱無法順利調節內部溫度。

    5. 壓縮機故障

    以上幾點冰箱不冷的原因，都可能會間接或直接地造成壓縮機故障，當壓縮機無法正常運轉時，耗電量就會增加，甚至產生異常噪音，需儘速聯繫維修人員。

    若發現冰箱不冷，不妨先參考以下步驟找出原因

    冰箱是家中24小時都在運轉的重要家電，裡面放著維繫人類生存的食材，所以一旦發現冰箱冷藏冷凍的溫度不夠冷，就必須馬上處理。建議你可以先跟著下面3個步驟來檢測，一步步找出可能的原因。

    Step1：清除多餘物品，保持出風口通暢

    整理冰箱，將食材進行分層分類，處理掉放置過久的食材，並移開阻擋冷凍室出風口的物品，避免把冰箱塞太滿，這樣冷流才能均勻的流通到各個角落。

    Step2：檢查冷藏冷凍室的溫度控制器

    冰箱不冷有時候無法馬上查覺到，最好的方式就是定期確認冰箱的溫度控制器。而溫度調整可以根據季節與氣溫來設定，若是冰箱本身有遠端控制功能，也可以透過 APP 隨時了解冰箱的溫度狀況。

    Step3：聯絡專業維修人員進一步了解問題

    如果前2個步驟檢查完都沒有問題，冰箱還是不冷，那就會建議直接找專業的維修人員。冰箱因為是需要使用多年的大型家電，為避免有後續找不到人維修，建議一定要購買有售後服務保障的知名品牌。

    怕冰箱冷藏、冷凍溫度不冷？推薦 LG 冰箱

    ● 四方吹冷流技術

    以往冰箱常有門邊、角落最容易發生不冷的狀況，現在 LG 冰箱撘載四方吹冷流技術，設計於冰箱上方或側面能快速有效的讓冰箱溫度均冷，降低內部空間及邊門的溫差，加強保鮮零死角，門邊的雞蛋牛奶也較不容易壞。

    ●  智慧變頻精準控溫

    搭載智慧變頻壓縮機可減少溫度波動，讓溫度波動維持在±0.5℃之間*，達到有效控溫延長食材保鮮。

     

    *依據 TÜV Rheinland (德國萊茵)的測試結果，使用 LG 內部測試方法測量放置在 LGE LinearCooling 型號 GSXV91NSAE 保鮮室層架的白菜，減少5%重量所需時間。效果因實際使用而不同。

    ● 避免高頻率開冰箱門

    LG 部分機型搭配敲敲看門中門的設計，只要一敲就能看到冰箱內部的食材狀況，看好在拿，能大幅減少在冰箱前挑選食材的時間以及取用門邊食材時不用完全打開冰箱大門，方便又省電。

    ● 內建 Wifi 智慧診斷功能

    LG 部分機型配有內建 Wifi 功能，能因應需求調整冰箱內部溫度，若冰箱有狀況，一鍵按下能夠先了解原因並進行排除，若無法排除也能及時回報給維修中心請求支援。

    ●  智慧變頻壓縮機10年保固

    智慧變頻壓縮機，不僅能精準溫控溫，且有運作更為安靜。LG 提供智慧變頻壓縮機10年保固，讓您能更安心使用。

    LG 冰箱的四方吹冷流汗和智慧變頻控溫技術，能有效提供食材保鮮，在外型設計也提供多款的選擇，若您還在尋找適合的冰箱，推薦您來進一步了解！

