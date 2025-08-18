We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
打開冰箱一股臭味襲來，雖然馬上著手處理了，但是還是有陣陣臭味，是不是除臭方法沒用對呢？不管是因為食物過期、飲料撒漏，還是長時間沒清理，冰箱如果發出異味，不僅會影響食物新鮮度，也會讓人感到不太舒服。所以如果你有以上狀況，推薦你參考本篇的天然除臭方法，並且檢視一下使用習慣，相信你就能找到讓家中冰箱長保清新的潔淨方法。