    冰箱知識中心

    冰箱有異味？4招除臭方法推薦，有效讓冰箱遠離臭味！

      

    打開冰箱一股臭味襲來，雖然馬上著手處理了，但是還是有陣陣臭味，是不是除臭方法沒用對呢？不管是因為食物過期、飲料撒漏，還是長時間沒清理，冰箱如果發出異味，不僅會影響食物新鮮度，也會讓人感到不太舒服。所以如果你有以上狀況，推薦你參考本篇的天然除臭方法，並且檢視一下使用習慣，相信你就能找到讓家中冰箱長保清新的潔淨方法。

    想幫冰箱除臭嗎？首先需要了解冰箱有異味的原因

    冰箱有異味卻找不出原因嗎？雖然想把冰箱東西全清出來，但是根本沒有時間處理，只好無奈地等待看異味會不會自行消失嗎？這樣消極處理並不是一個好方法，建議你可以從以下幾個常見原因，著手來檢查冰箱為何會飄出異味：

    ● 未及時清理腐壞的食物

    冰箱保存的溫度不對或是食物放太久未處理，都是可能導致食物腐壞產生異味的原因。所以平常應確保冰箱的保存溫度，並定期整理冰箱，清除過期或已腐壞的食材。

    ● 食物未放入保存容器或容器未完全封閉

    不同食物會散發出不同氣味，如果食材沒有妥善分類並放入夾鍊袋或保存容器，氣味就容易在冰箱內交雜，導致不良的氣味產生。但如果已將食物分開存放，也建議檢查各個容器是否有完整密封，避免氣味外洩。

    ● 冰箱內部有未清理的噴濺污垢

    放入冰箱的各類生鮮與熟食，常常會在保存與放置的過程中，不小心潑灑出來，例如：未妥善包裝的生肉可能會導致血水溢出，湯汁或液體類的食材在放置的過程潑灑出來等。建議一旦發現就應該要及時清理，才能避免異味殘留在冰箱。

    冰箱有異味看過來！推薦日常除臭的好物品和方法

    想為冰箱除臭，除了依照上述幾項方法找出有異味的原因外，還可以利用家中隨手可得的天然物品，為冰箱進行除臭。這些天然的材料可以吸附冰箱中的異味，幫助冰箱維持清新。

    冰箱除臭用品

    使用方式

    小蘇打粉

    小蘇打粉有吸附氣味與髒污的特性，可用來清潔冰箱內部的髒污，也可以放在未密封的容器中，做為吸附空氣異味使用。

    白醋

    白醋可作為清潔冰箱使用，也能利用酸性特質，中和掉不好的氣味。

    檸檬／橘子皮／柚子皮

    ＋鹽巴

    天然的果皮，帶有淡淡清香，能去除空氣中的異味。可以切幾片放置在冰箱各個角落，或在果皮上放上些許鹽巴，減少因潮濕引起的異味。

    茶包／咖啡渣

    喝完的茶葉與咖啡渣有吸附異味的能力，可以將其放在小碗中，並靜置於冰箱內。

    活性碳除臭劑

    可添購市售的活性碳除臭劑，置於冰箱內部可將異味去除，但需定期更換才能達到有效去除異味的效果。

     

    ※以上都是快速且方便的方式，不過也需定期更換才能有效達到去除異味的效果。

    平時就從4招除臭推薦方法開始，讓冰箱不再有臭味

    想預防冰箱有異味，平時就應該使用正確的整理方法，透過好習慣的建立，能減少異味產生，甚至搞不好還根本不需要除臭呢！以下4招冰箱除臭的整理推薦方法，帶你從頭開始解決冰箱的除臭難題。

    1. 做好分層收納與保裝

    不同類型的食材應分開擺放，並選擇適合的容器包裝起來，除了可以防止氣味交叉傳播，分層的收納方式，也能有效減少食材的水分流失。

    2. 確認冰箱保持在一定的溫度

    冰箱內食物塞得太滿或冰箱故障等，都可能會導致溫度不均，若某些區域的溫度不夠冷，就可能會導致食材變質腐壞，所以需要定期確認冰箱的溫度，若無法確定冰箱是否有溫度不均的問題，建議可以購買有均冷技術與可以檢視冰箱溫度的款式。

    3. 食物容易過期擺放在易拿處

    平時應保持良好的冰箱收納習慣，買回來的食材，應該與舊食材做區隔，將容易過期與舊的食材放置在好拿明顯的地方，並透過良好的分層來進行收納，才不會讓食材因為放置過久，變成萬年食材，食用也有可能影響到健康。

    4. 定期整理冰箱

    冰箱中的異味主要來自於腐壞的食物味道較重的食材，若加上未密封的食材所散發出的氣味，以及潑濺的液體殘留，異味問題會變更加嚴重。所以若想防止冰箱有異味，定期整理、檢查食物保存期限，並確認食材是否有密封都是好的方法。另外，也可以選擇有去味除菌功能的冰箱，也能大幅減少異味，使冰箱常保清新。

    冰箱除臭且不再有異味的方法推薦 | LG 冰箱

    都需要放置如如咖啡渣、茶包等物品，然而 LG 冰箱，部分配備基本的除臭功能外高階機型也有除菌的功能，不僅解決了日常使用因為冰入不同的食物而產生的的冰箱味、還能維持冰箱內部空氣清新。想讓冰箱保持清新降低異味的你，推薦從下面來了解其中的不同。

    ● 去味除菌的過濾系統

    LG 配備的鮮淨過濾系統，利用多層濾網和紫外線光觸媒技術，有效去味除菌，保持冰箱內部清新，延長食物保鮮期。

     

    *由 Intertek 確認所有過程和結果(ISO 27447 測試計劃書)。將 0.2ml 細菌溶液注入抗菌濾網，進行四小時之前後反應比較，計算細菌數量。殺菌效能是對直接注入濾網的細菌，進行計數。效果因實際使用狀況而異。

    ● 四方吹冷流技術

    LG 的四方吹冷流技術，能迅速且讓冰箱內部的冷度均勻，食材保鮮維持在理想的溫度，不僅提升了保鮮效果，也降低冰箱的食物容易腐敗而產生異味。

    ● 智慧變頻精準控溫 

    LG 所配備的智慧變頻壓縮機，能有效精準控溫，讓你不需再擔心食物會因溫度波動而腐壞， 並有效延長食物的保鮮期。

    ● 分層好放納

    冰箱內部有完善且靈活的分層，能依據自己的使用習慣加以調配，並減少因交叉放置食材，而產生的污染風險。讓冰箱達到最大化的空間利用，內部分層一目了然，日常拿取食材也很方便。

    LG 冰箱能有效去除冰箱異味維持內部空氣清新，並提供變頻壓縮機10年保固的服務。推薦你進一步來了解！

