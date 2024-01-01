Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
gram Pro 16'' Windows 11 OLED極致輕薄AI筆電 - 純淨白 (Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 255H)

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

哪裡購買

支援

gram Pro 16'' Windows 11 OLED極致輕薄AI筆電 - 純淨白 (Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 255H)

16Z90TP-K

gram Pro 16'' Windows 11 OLED極致輕薄AI筆電 - 純淨白 (Intel® Core™ Ultra 7 255H)

()
  • 前視圖
  • 鍵盤前視圖
  • -30 度側視圖，機蓋開啟
  • -30 度側面連接埠特寫圖，機蓋開啟
  • +30 度側面連接埠特寫圖，機蓋開啟
  • 俯視圖，機蓋關閉
  • 鍵盤俯視圖
  • 站立模式
  • 帳篷模式
  • 平板電腦模式前視圖
前視圖
鍵盤前視圖
-30 度側視圖，機蓋開啟
-30 度側面連接埠特寫圖，機蓋開啟
+30 度側面連接埠特寫圖，機蓋開啟
俯視圖，機蓋關閉
鍵盤俯視圖
站立模式
帳篷模式
平板電腦模式前視圖

主要功能

  • 16" 16:10 WQXGA+ (2880x1800) OLED螢幕
  • Windows 11 Copilot
  • Intel® Arrow Lake H 處理器/ LPDDR5X 32GB 記憶體 / NVMe Gen4 SSD固態硬碟
  • 1,199g 極致輕薄 / 77Wh 大容量電池
  • 48Hz~120Hz可變更新率 (VRR)
  • gram AI 即時助理/ LG gram Link 跨裝置串聯
更多
LG gram Pro 標誌。

極輕 不被看輕

畫面顯示筆記型電腦的螢幕開啟並向左傾斜，電腦後方可見品牌標誌。畫面中有一個紫色圓柱形圖像穿過螢幕，筆記型電腦上方顯示著「gram AI」標誌。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際依使用狀況有所差異。

  • 一個人舒適地坐在現代風格的椅子上，帶著微笑在 LG gram 上完成工作。畫面上一直顯示著「gram AI」標誌。
    gram AI
  • 筆記型電腦螢幕上方標有 Windows Copilot 標誌，螢幕上則顯示著 Windows Copilot 的介面，並展示配備大熒幕的時尚設計以及背景中的 Windows 11 介面。
    Copilot 一鍵開啟AI
  • 一台筆記型電腦的螢幕上顯示著激烈的足球比賽畫面，突出顯示「31Hz-144Hz」字樣，周圍環繞著其他螢幕，顯示各種不同的視覺效果。這項設置強調遊戲和多媒體方面的多功能性以及可變更新率。
    可變更新率（VRR）
  • 一台半開啟的時尚筆記型電腦，以極簡設計為特色，背景為柔和漸層色調。MIL-STD 耐用性認證徽章在右上角搶眼地顯示，強調筆電纖薄輕量卻堅固耐用的設計特性。
    極致輕薄
  • 筆記型電腦、平板電腦和智慧型手機擺放在一起，其螢幕上都顯示同步的內容。畫面突出顯示「gram Link」功能，右下角有 Apple 和 Android 標誌，強調跨裝置連接功能。
    LG gram Link跨裝置串聯
  • AI 處理器在電路板上搶眼地顯示，代表進階的技術和效能。畫面右下角顯示著 Intel Core Ultra 標誌，強調先進的 AI 處理功能。
    最新Intel AI 處理器

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際使用會依使用狀況有所差異。

*包裝中不含以上平板電腦及行動裝置（需另外購買）。

gram AI

AI效能 成就非凡

重新定義 AI 體驗，整合線上＆離線資料，提供安全的個人化解決方案，滿足全面的資料分析需求。LG gram AI 提供隱私保護與預測，提高生產力與效率。

分割畫面展示「gram AI」的兩種不同模式：左邊為「gram chat On-Device」模式，以粉色圖示表示，右邊則為「gram chat Cloud」模式，以藍色圖示表示。螢幕顯示著 AI 介面，代表在兩種 AI 功能之間流暢切換。

*gram AI (離線版 & 線上版) 僅支援英文與韓文介面。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際依使用狀況有所差異。

*gram chat 離線版旨在處理特定要求，不支援持續性對話。為達最佳效果，使用此功能僅能處理簡單直接的一次性要求。

gram AI 即時助理 (離線版)

時間軸圖形顯示 2024 年 4 月 22 日下午 3:00 至 4:00 這段時間內與特定時間戳記相關的任務和文件。此圖會用文件的圖示和縮略圖沿著時間軸突出顯示重要時刻。

時間軸搜尋**

回朔歷史畫面

利用關鍵字/語音搜尋或調整時間軸，找到曾經瀏覽過的畫面。

側面展示一台筆記型電腦，有一個人在電腦上打字，展示一個帶有 AI 風格圖示和其他功能性圖示的搜尋列。筆記型電腦螢幕顯示資料圖表，強調生產力與 AI 驅動的工具。

智慧檔案助理

量身打造完美解答

根據電腦本機文件及影像，提供量身打造的精準解答。

筆記型電腦螢幕顯示財務儀表板簡報，旁邊有一個彈出式視窗，內含 AI 生成的簡報總結文字。一個箭頭連接簡報和總結，強調 AI 在生成簡明總結方面的能力。

文件摘要

簡單快速重點整理

拖曳文件或將文字複製至對話框，

即可快速進行重點摘要。

筆記型電腦螢幕顯示兩個介面：一個為淺色背景上的 AI 聊天窗介面，另一個則變為深色模式版本。箭頭突顯切換功能，強調可以流暢切換模式。

智慧系統設定

輕鬆設定 立即啟動

以日常對話發出指令，gram chat即能輕鬆管理10種模式。

筆記型電腦螢幕顯示客戶支援介面，當中包含系統診斷進度條，表明具備離線功能。頂部顯示一個無 Wi-Fi 圖示，強調無需網際網路連線即可運作。

支援小幫手

無須上網 即時支援

即使沒有網路，也能透過專業諮詢指南與服務資料庫

(SVC DBs)，隨時解決您的問題。

*gram AI 即時助理 (離線版)部分功能僅限英文與韓文使用。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際依使用狀況有所差異。

*gram chat On-Device 功能讓您可與儲存在電腦中的文件互動，無法處理需要使用網際網路搜尋的日常簡單資訊或問題查詢。「Search by Conversation」目前正處於測試階段，日後將會進行更新。

*部分功能在初次使用時可能無法正常運作，因gram AI 離線版 (gram chat On-Device) 需要一段時間預先學習才能適應使用者。① gram AI 離線版 (gram chat On-Device) 需要對您電腦中的內容執行索引，使用當中資料組合字詞，因此可能需要一段時間才能達到預期的結果。② 如要使用電池用量偵測通知，系統至少需要 80 小時學習使用習慣。

*智慧檔案助理結果會因搜尋時存在的資料而異，不保證內容準確度，因此需要使用者自行驗證。

**系統大約每隔 2 秒擷取一次電腦螢幕，儲存空間上限為 13 GB。擷取的圖像在一段時間後會自動刪除。使用者可以透過 gram chat 上方的齒輪圖示，自訂要使用此功能的位置、畫面儲存時限以及容量。

**此功能預設為停用，可選擇是否開啟，如需使用即可自行啟用。

**此功能：① 可能難以搜尋手寫文字、模糊圖像或美術字型。② 準確的搜尋需要依賴完全匹配的文字，包括空格。③ 使用音頻擷取功能可能降低電腦效能。

***支援的系統設定：• 深色模式 / • Fn 鍵鎖定 / • 延長電池續航力 / • AI 電池用量偵測 / • 閱讀模式 / • 觸控板 / • 省電模式 / • USB-C 離線充電 / • 亮度控制 / • 聲音控制

gram AI 即時助理 (雲端版)
連動OpenAI GPT-4o生成解答

聊天介面顯示使用者詢問在布萊德湖的活動建議，AI 回應列出三項建議：1. 遊覽布萊德湖以及教堂；2. 探索布萊德城堡；3. 在布萊德湖邊散步。

ChatBot 聊天機器人

AI 互動系統 精準回答問題

無論您只是出於好奇，或是工作需要，立即提供您所想要的任何資訊。

資訊圖表展示三項由 AI 驅動的功能：總結功能，以文件圖示變換為簡潔檔案來呈現；文字擷取功能，以圖片變換為文件來表示；翻譯功能，以文件轉換為其他語言格式來表示。

文件總結

自動擷取重要資訊＆精準翻譯

快速分析文件並進行重點摘要，將重要訊息化繁為簡。

插圖展示多個生產力應用程式圖示，例如 Google 雲端硬碟、Gmail、Google 試算表和 Google 日曆，環繞在中央的 gram AI Cloud 標誌周圍。此圖片代表 gram AI Cloud 已無縫整合熱門生產力工具。

應用程式串連**

自動安排行程 商務操作更方便

連動您的Google Workspace與Microsoft 365，為您安排日常生活大小事，輕鬆提升工作效率。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，程序經過簡化，實際會依使用狀況有所差異。

*此服務提供 GPT4o 的付費功能，但不支援搜尋整合或程式碼編輯器功能。gram chat Cloud 在使用者註冊後的第一年免費提供，之後將轉為付費服務。在此期間，使用者將單獨收到通知，並且可以選擇是否退出使用。

**已連結 Google Workspace、Microsoft 365。

筆記型電腦螢幕上方標有 Windows Copilot 標誌，螢幕上則顯示著 Windows Copilot 的介面，並展示配備大熒幕的時尚設計以及背景中的 Windows 11 介面。

Windows 11 Copilot

探索 AI 潛能
發掘無限可能

藉由 Windows 的 Copilot，輕鬆獲得靈感與各式解決方案，還能將您的想法轉化為影像。只需輕輕一按，即可輕鬆啟用 LG gram 智慧工具，讓您的創意能盡情揮灑，將想像化為現實。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，功能和應用程式的適用性可能因地區而有所差異。需要 Microsoft 帳戶和網際網路連線才能正常運作。

*在 Windows 11 最新的更新中，Windows 11 中的 Copilot 已在全球特定市場以預覽形式逐步推出。並非所有使用者都能同時使用 Copilot，因不同裝置和推出時間而有所不同。

*Windows 11 中的 Copilot 人工智慧功能效能可能會因使用者需求和使用環境的不同而有所差異，並且可能無法在所有使用情況下提供相同等級的效能。

即刻啟動Copilot 

同時按下Windows鍵 +C 鍵，或透過桌面工作列，即可快速開啟Copilot。或是使用Copilot快捷鍵，輕鬆存取LG gram智慧工具，大幅提升工作效率。

隨心啟動 Bing Chat

透過 Bing Chat 向 Copilot 發送指令，從根據心情推薦歌曲到總結頁面資訊與設置個人偏好，提供最佳個人化使用體驗。

一鍵簡化複雜內容

Copilot 能夠快速摘要電子郵件和複雜的內容，幫助您高效處理工作資訊，讓您事半功倍。

影像處理 頂級呈現

無論是影像大小與亮度調整，還是背景移除與畫面微調，Copilot都能迅速達成。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，功能和應用程式的適用性可能因地區而有所差異。需要 Microsoft 帳戶和網際網路連線才能正常運作。

*在 Windows 11 最新的更新中，Windows 11 中的 Copilot 已在全球特定市場以預覽形式逐步推出。並非所有使用者都能同時使用 Copilot，因不同裝置和推出時間而有所不同。

*Windows 11 中的 Copilot 人工智慧功能效能可能會因使用者需求和使用環境的不同而有所差異，並且可能無法在所有使用情況下提供相同等級的效能。

Pro效能 AI應用完美結合

全新 Intel® Arrow Lake H 專為AI而生

 LG gram Pro 擁有最新的Intel Arrow Lake H處理器搭載神經網路處理器 (NPU)，同時可處理每秒高達 13 兆次運算 (TOPS) 的 AI 任務，憑藉創新的能效設計及專為AI而生的處理器，帶來全新的卓越體驗。

13 TOPS NPU

高達

74 TOPS GPU

高達

一顆 Intel Core Ultra 處理器的特寫畫面視圖，晶片上有 AI 標誌，周圍環繞著發光的電路，角落處顯示 Intel Core Ultra 標誌。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際使用會依使用狀況略有差異。

*Intel®、Intel 標誌及 Intel core 為 Intel Corporation 或其子公司的商標。

*NPU 和 GPU 的效能會因不同處理器而有所差異。

**所述效能基於 Intel 的內部基準測試，與上一代 Intel Core Ultra 處理器（系列 1）相比。

釋放 AI 力量 激發創作靈感

搭載Intel 全新 AI 優化處理器，配備高達1TB的NVMe Gen4 SSD 固態硬碟，還可透過額外的NVMe插槽進行彈性擴充，同時還配有32GB 的 LPDDR5x RAM，體驗完美卓越的處理效能，讓您盡情創造無限可能。

LPDDR5x

NVMe Gen4 SSD 固態硬碟

畫面中央展示著一台設計時尚的筆記型電腦，其螢幕上顯示著鮮豔的影片剪輯介面，周圍環繞著其他螢幕，顯示各種創意工作流程。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際依使用狀況有所差異。

*上述記憶體與 SSD 選項（零售價）會因國家/地區及型號而異。

*以上各種程式不包含在套件（需另外購買）。

長效持久超耐用
盡享無線樂趣

 77Wh 大容量電池與AI Smart Assistant ，擁有長效的續航時間，能根據您的環境進行調整，提供最佳使用效能，延長電池壽命，免除電量焦慮，體驗極致的無線境界。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際依使用狀況有所差異。

*實際最大續航時間取決於產品型號、參數設定、使用方式、使用環境、應用程式與電源管理設定而略有差異。

*如需使用AI智慧助理的電池用量偵測通知功能，系統至少需要 80 小時學習使用習慣。

散熱系統再進化
保持最佳效能

散熱系統再進化，確保在使用過程中，強大的硬體不再過熱，提供更穩定且可靠的效能。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際會依使用狀況有所差異。

LG gram Link

各種裝置 快速串連

可以輕鬆同時連接多達 10 台裝置，包括 iOS 和 Android 設備。提供在各種不同的裝置之間共享資料、文件，實現更靈活的工作方式。

筆記型電腦、平板電腦和智慧型手機擺放在一起，其螢幕上都顯示同步的內容。畫面突出顯示「gram Link」功能，右下角有 Apple 和 Android 標誌，強調跨裝置連接功能。

跨裝置傳輸 資訊同步

提供即時同步和多裝置的支援。能輕鬆快速地在不同的裝置之間來回傳輸檔案，擴大了檔案共用的實用性。

一台筆記型電腦和一台平板電腦並排展示，其螢幕上都顯示著相同的色彩繽紛且具藝術感的設計。背景顯示著幾何圖形，強調創意工作與流暢的裝置同步功能。

延伸你的視界

可與您的行動裝置連接來延伸更多的螢幕空間。

一台筆記型電腦放置在綠色桌面上，螢幕顯示著一個相簿應用介面，裡面是紅色水果的圖片，代表導航或相片管理活動。

AI 相簿

透過AI將照片進行自動分類，使整理、搜尋和分享照片變得更加輕鬆。

一台筆記型電腦的螢幕上顯示著有多位參與者的視訊會議畫面，旁邊放著一部手機，顯示同一通話中的一位參與者。此設置強調適用於線上會議的無縫連接與多工作業。

共享視訊

利用手機上的鏡頭進行視訊通話，影像專業清晰。

一台筆記型電腦和一台智慧型手機放置在桌上，其螢幕上都顯示相同的音樂播放介面，展現同步功能。此設置突顯裝置之間的無縫整合，適用於多媒體活動。

藍牙喇叭

將任何裝置與LG gram Pro 進行藍牙連接，享受豐富的音樂體驗。

一台筆記型電腦的螢幕上顯示著通訊介面，搭配浮動的撥號鍵盤，強調可直接透過電腦撥打電話的功能。此設置突顯進階連接性與生產力功能。

行動通知

隨時接收手機通知，直接撥打及接聽電話，掌握最新消息。

畫面中，一個人手持智能手機，放在灰色筆記型電腦前，螢幕上都顯示著一名女性擺出瑜伽姿勢的影片。此情景突顯裝置之間無縫的螢幕鏡像或內容共用功能。

鏡像投影

輕鬆將智慧型裝置中的內容共享至LG gram Pro。

一台灰色筆記型電腦和一台平板電腦並排放置，螢幕上都顯示著「Break-even Point Chart」，當中有一個顏色鮮艷的線性圖表，背景為深色。一個無線滑鼠放置在筆記型電腦旁邊。

通用控制

提供便利的功能，讓您可以統一使用LG gram來控制所連接的多個裝置，避免因不同裝置而需要不同的控制方式。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際會依使用狀況有所差異。

*為了正常運作，需要在您的行動裝置（iOS 和 Android）安裝 LG gram Link 應用程式，，要求使用 iOS 15.2 或以上版本，Android 9 或以上版本。

*包裝中不含以上平板電腦及行動裝置（需另外購買）。

*以上圖片僅為示意圖，以便理解產品功能。可能與實際使用不同。

*gram Link 預計於未來更新，版本更新時間安排可能因國家而有所差異。

極致輕薄 輕盈隨型

LG gram Pro 擁有頂級效能與極致輕盈，同時經過嚴格的軍規認證，確保極高的耐用性，夠抵禦各種環境條件和外部壓力，讓您能在日常生活中輕盈隨型。

1,199 g

極致輕薄

12.4 mm

極致纖薄

動畫展示一台輕巧的筆記型電腦，第一幀顯示「1,199 公克」，第二幀顯示「12.4 公釐」的薄度。兩幀畫面均包含 MIL-STD 耐用性徽章，強調便攜性與耐用性。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際使用會依使用狀況有所差異。

*上述厚度為產品最薄的部分，重量僅基於筆記型電腦。請參閱官網以取得詳細的產品規格說明。

*LG gram：MIL-STD-810 標準測試和認證由 KOLAS Labs 於 2022 年 12 月進行。

通過由符合美國軍用標準的獨立實驗室進行的 7 項不同 MIL-STD 810H 耐久性實驗。

符合 MIL-STD-810H 的以下方法：方法 500.6 低壓（高度）（程序 I - 存放和方法以及程序 II - 操作）；

方法 501.7 高溫（程序 I - 存放和程序 II - 操作）；方法 502.7 低溫（程序 I - 存放和程序 II - 操作）；

方法 509.7 - 鹽霧測試；方法 510.7 - 灰塵；方法 514.8 - 振動；方法 516.8 撞擊（程序 II）- 運輸撞擊。

裝置在所有環境下的表現可能與測試時不同。在受控制的環境下執行測試。請勿嘗試。

*如果消費者進行此實驗並導致損壞，則不在保固範圍內。

*通過此測試並不表示適合作為軍事用途。

完美視覺 生動細緻

16 吋 16:10 WQXGA+

寬廣且清晰的視覺體驗

OLED 極致純黑

深邃對比

DCI-P3 100%

劇院等級廣色域

高達 120Hz

超高更新率

LG OLED

真實呈現 身臨其境

OLED 螢幕能以極致純黑對比鮮艷色彩真實呈現畫面中的每個細節，精準深邃的視覺效果，讓每個畫面都栩栩如生。

一台筆記型電腦配備鮮豔的 OLED 螢幕，顯示色彩繽紛的抽象畫面，背景中顯示著發光的 OLED 字樣標誌。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際使用會依使用狀況有所差異。

VRR（可變更新率 Various Refresh Rate）

視覺體驗 最佳感受

LG gram Pro 提供流暢的視覺效果，完美同步更新率（48Hz-120Hz可變更新率）滿足您任何對於畫面上的使用需求。

動畫展示一台筆記型電腦的螢幕上顯示著賽車遊戲畫面，突出顯示「48Hz - 120Hz」字樣，周圍環繞著其他螢幕，顯示各種不同的視覺效果。這項設置強調遊戲和多媒體方面的多功能性以及可變更新率。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際使用會依使用狀況有所差異。
*圖片中的應用程式僅為示意，不包含在套件（需另外購買）。

更大空間 更多享受

16:10 顯示比例，讓您擁有大螢幕大比例輕鬆瀏覽更多內容。

極致純黑 呈現微小細節

具備極高對比度及HDR功能，即使在黑暗效果下也能呈現微小的細節，400 nits（典型值）亮度更能突顯出細微的紋理，讓視覺體驗更加豐富。

極廣色域 更細緻的色彩表現

 OLED DCI-P3 100% 的極廣色域表現，能夠提供更生動的細節和豐富的色彩，給予更沈浸的視覺享受體驗。

*模擬圖片僅供參考，實際使用會依使用狀況略有差異。

**DCI-P3 典型值(Typ.)為100%，最小值(Min.)為90%。

DCI-P3：由數位電影聯盟(Digital Cinema Initiatives)定義的色彩標準。

***亮度為 400nits（典型值）。

三台不同顏色的筆記型電腦：曜石黑、金屬藍和精華白，在米色的背景上以動態排列的形式展示。

專屬風格 與眾不同

提供多種顏色選擇，曜石黑、純淨白與星辰藍，完美打造您的專屬風格。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用體驗或有所不同。

一個人坐在沙發上使用 LG gram 筆記型電腦，享受如臨其境的音效體驗。文字突顯 Dolby Atmos 技術，強調豐富、廣闊的 360 度聽覺體驗。背景中環繞的聲波視覺效果，形象地呈現如臨其境的音效場景。

Dolby Atmos 杜比全景聲

 

立體浸界 「聲」歷其境

杜比全景聲技術，營造出如臨現場的環繞音效體驗，讓您能夠完全沈浸於音樂和電影之中。使您不僅聽到音樂和電影中的每個音符，更能夠感受到豐富而立體的聲音細節。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用體驗或有所不同。
*Dolby、Dolby Atmos 和雙 D 符號是 Dolby Laboratories Licensing Corporation 的註冊商標。

多樣設備 完美連結

 

提供最佳效能與應用的連接埠

不僅提供多種連接埠，還搭載了兩個 Thunderbolt™ 4 連接埠，提供更廣的擴展性

 

筆記型電腦的側視圖，展示各種連接埠，包括 USB 3.2、耳機/麥克風合併插孔（HP/MIC）、HDMI 以及 USB 4 Type-C（Thunderbolt™ 4）。簡潔的佈局突顯多種多樣的連接選項。

*模擬影像以提升對功能的理解，實際使用體驗或有所不同。
*USB Type-C™（USB 4 Gen 3x2，Thunderbolt™）、USB Type-A (USB 3.2 Gen 1x1)。
*USB Type-C™﻿﻿及 USB-C™ 是 USB Implementers Forum 的商標。

列印

主要規格

  • 作業系統

    Windows 11 Home

  • 尺寸 (Inch)

    16inch

  • 處理器

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H

  • 記憶體

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz)

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2 Dual SSD slots

  • 重量 (kg)

    1.199

  • 解析度

    WQXGA+ (2880X1800)

  • 顯示晶片

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • 色域

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

所有規格

INFO

  • 產品類型

    gram Pro

  • 年份

    Y25

尺寸/重量

  • 尺寸 (mm)

    357.7 x 251.6 x 12.4 ~ 12.8

  • 重量 (kg)

    1.199

  • 尺寸 (含外箱)(mm)

    475 x 290 x 60

電池

  • 電池

    77 Wh Li-Ion

設計

  • 顏色

    純淨白

系統

  • 顯示晶片

    Intel® Arc™ graphics

  • 記憶體

    32GB LPDDR5X (Dual Channel, 8400MHz)

  • 作業系統

    Windows 11 Home

  • 處理器

    Intel® Core™ Ultra7 255H

顯示

  • 亮度

    400nit

  • 色域

    DCI-P3 100% (Typical)

  • 面板類型

    OLED

  • 複數面板

    SDC

  • Pol

    Glare

  • 比例

    16:10

  • 更新率

    48~120Hz VRR

  • 解析度

    WQXGA+ (2880X1800)

  • 尺寸 (Inch)

    16inch

安全性

  • 指紋辨識

    No

  • SSD Security

    Yes

  • HDD Security

    No

儲存空間

  • SSD

    1TB NVMe Gen4 M.2 Dual SSD slots

聲音

  • 音效

    HD Audio with Dolby Atmos

  • 喇叭

    立體聲喇叭 3.0W x 2

連接性

  • 藍芽

    BT 5.4

  • 網路攝影機

    FHD IR Webcam with Dual Mic (Face recognition)

  • 無線

    Intel WiFi-7

電源

  • AC 變壓器

    65W

  • AC 變壓器類型

    USB Type-C

內建軟體功能

  • Dolby Atmos

    Yes

  • LG gram Link

    Yes

  • DTS X:Ultra

    No

  • Intel® Connectivity Performance Suite

    Yes

  • Intel® Unision

    No

  • LG 顯示延伸

    Yes

  • LG 簡易指南 / 故障排除指南

    Yes

  • LG Glance by Mirametrix®

    Yes

  • LG On Screen Display 3

    Yes

  • LG 電腦手冊

    No

  • LG Security Guard

    No

  • 快速分享

    Yes

  • LG 更新 & 還原

    Yes (需另外下載)

  • McAfee Live Safe (30天試用)

    Yes

  • Microsoft 365 (30天試用)

    Yes

  • PCmover Professional

    No

  • Bamboo Paper

    No

  • LG 智慧助理

    No

散熱

  • 散熱

    雙風扇冷卻系統

輸入/輸出埠

  • HP-Out

    4環耳機, US type

  • USB Type A

    2 (USB 3.2)

  • USB Type C

    2 (USB 4)

  • HDMI

    HDMI 2.1 (4K@60Hz)

使用者評論

哪裡購買

尋找附近的商店

