Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
LG Gram 15.6" 極緻輕薄筆電　銀

規格

評論

支援

LG Gram 15.6" 極緻輕薄筆電　銀

15Z980

LG Gram 15.6" 極緻輕薄筆電　銀

(0)
列印

所有規格

基本規格

  • 處理器

    Intel Core i7-8550U

  • 作業系統

    Windows 10 Home

  • 記億體

    8GB (DDR4 2400 MHz for i7)

  • 螢幕

    39.6cm(15.6")
    FHD (1920 x 1080)
    IPS LCD (無觸控功能)

  • 顯示晶片

    Intel UHD Graphic 620

  • 視訊

    HD Webcam with Dual

  • 音效

    HD Audio with DTS Headphone-X

  • 喇叭

    立體聲喇叭 (Max. 1.5W x 2)

  • 安全鎖

    HDD Security, 可信賴安全模組

  • MMC 插槽

    Micro SD

  • I/O 通訊埠

    HP-Out (4Pole Headset, US type)
    USB3.0 (x3)
    USB3.0 Type C (x1, Fast Charge/ Sleep& Charge)
    HDMI
    DC-In

  • 電池

    4Cell (72 瓦/小時; 約19.5小時)

  • 變壓器

    65W

  • 按鍵

    電源鍵

  • LED指示燈

    Power, DC-In, Touch Pad, Caps Lock, Reader Mode

  • 尺寸 (WxDxH)

    357.6 x 228.4 x 14.5~16.8 (mm)

  • 重量

    1095 g

  • 顏色

儲存裝置

  • SSD

    512 GB (官方: M.2 2280 SATA-3 固態硬碟)

  • 擴充性

    支援 M.2 2280 介面 PCI-e 或 SATA 固態硬碟

連接

  • 無線網路

    Intel 雙頻無線網卡:AC 8265 2x2天線(支援AGN及整合式藍牙)

  • 有線網路

    10/100 Megabit (RJ45 接頭)

  • 藍牙

    BT 4.1

輸入裝置

  • 鍵盤

    全尺寸背光鍵盤

  • 觸控

    觸控板 (支援滾動及手勢)

軟體

  • 預先安裝

    LG Control Center
    LG Update Center
    LG Easy Guide / Troubleshooting Guide
    LG Reader Mode
    LG On Screen Display 3
    Microsoft Office 2016 (30 Days Trial)
    DTS Headphone-X

保固

  • 台灣販售版

    2年保固

使用者評論

為你推薦