About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.

LG Arte 多功能療癒椅 我可椅 | 奶茶棕

LG Arte 多功能療癒椅 我可椅 | 奶茶棕

MH21RRY
MH21RRY 淺色背景中有一張帶金屬底座的柔和米色按摩椅，搭配一張配套的圓形腳凳。
MH21RRY 淺色背景中有一張帶金屬底座的柔和米色按摩椅，搭配一張配套的圓形腳凳。 1
MH21RRY 側視圖
MH21RRY 右側視圖
MH21RRY 俯視圖
MH21RRY 詳情圖
MH21RRY 詳情圖2
MH21RRY 俯視圖1
MH21RRY 正視圖
MH21RRY 後視圖
MH21RRY 側視圖1
MH21RRY 後視圖1
MH21RRY 左側視圖1
MH21RRY 右側視圖1
MH21RRY 遙控器
MH21RRY 淺色背景中有一張帶金屬底座的柔和米色按摩椅，搭配一張配套的圓形腳凳。
MH21RRY 淺色背景中有一張帶金屬底座的柔和米色按摩椅，搭配一張配套的圓形腳凳。 1
MH21RRY 側視圖
MH21RRY 右側視圖
MH21RRY 俯視圖
MH21RRY 詳情圖
MH21RRY 詳情圖2
MH21RRY 俯視圖1
MH21RRY 正視圖
MH21RRY 後視圖
MH21RRY 側視圖1
MH21RRY 後視圖1
MH21RRY 左側視圖1
MH21RRY 右側視圖1
MH21RRY 遙控器

主要功能

  • 紅點設計 [療癒美學]：圓弧形外觀與織布設計 室內空間設計亮點
  • 多元使用 [療癒情境]：可作為主人椅或按摩椅 腳凳可變更為邊桌
  • 身心舒緩 [療癒音頻]：舒緩腦波音頻 有效幫助情緒緩和與促進睡眠
  • 真人模擬 [療癒手感]：6種3D擬真動作及加熱坐墊 深層肌肉放鬆
  • 智慧多樣 [療癒行程]：多種情境制定行程及AI自動推薦設定
  • 舒適人性 [療癒體驗]：椅身符合ESK人體工學設計久坐亦舒適
更多
在淺色的牆邊，一個人躺在現代風格的白色多功能療癒椅與腳凳上。

在淺色的牆邊，一個人躺在現代風格的白色多功能療癒椅與腳凳上。

坐回自己   唯我可椅

LG Arte 帶來前所未有的 Me Time 療癒體驗，從視覺美學到身心舒緩都將給您全新感受。採人體工學包覆設計，既是主人椅也是按摩椅；舒緩腦波音頻搭配擬真按摩手法，助您放鬆及入睡。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

創造療癒空間，舒緩身心壓力

男子躺在半透光窗簾旁邊的多功能療癒椅和腳凳上，綠色波形表示全身心放鬆。

讓身體與心靈都獲得放鬆

放鬆身心

白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳位於明亮的客廳內，旁邊是沙發和植物，展現完美的人體工學設計。

完美契合身形與空間美學

椅身貼合身形，美形外觀融入空間。

木質牆面前面的白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，以及音符、遙控器和藍芽圖示。

智慧舒適體驗

簡單易操作，舒適享受不費力。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

讓身體與心靈都獲得放鬆

放鬆身心

中性色背景中有一張帶金屬底座的白色多功能療癒椅，頭枕上方發出柔和的腦波波形圖案。

中性色背景中有一張帶金屬底座的白色多功能療癒椅，頭枕上方發出柔和的腦波波形圖案。

療癒心靈

舒緩腦波音頻，讓你在漫長的一天後享受放鬆

針對釋壓設計的舒緩腦波音頻¹⁾，結合冥想呼吸引導及按摩，緩解緊崩肌肉，讓你身心獲得放鬆。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

*本產品並非醫療設備，且體驗效果可能因人而異。

一位男士在多功能療癒椅閉著眼睛放鬆，享受腦波音效，在男士的頭頂上以彩色的波形圖案呈現。

一位男士在多功能療癒椅閉著眼睛放鬆，享受腦波音效，在男士的頭頂上以彩色的波形圖案呈現。

提升睡眠品質

舒緩腦波音頻
帶來舒眠時光 

以舒緩腦波音頻配合輕柔全身按摩，助你釋放所有壓力，輕鬆入睡²⁾

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

*本產品並非醫療設備，且體驗效果可能因人而異。

真人模擬3D立體手感

模擬真人溫潤深層按摩手法

結合6種揉捏動作和3D立體滾輪技術，模擬真人的按摩手法。

*影像僅供說明參考之用，所提供按摩選項與行程可能與實際產品不同。

*按摩體驗可能因使用者和使用環境而異。

加熱座椅

溫熱體感，更加舒適

座椅下背部區域提供溫和加熱，在按摩的同時帶來更深層的肌肉放鬆。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

貼合身形並融入空間

鋪設木質牆面的休息室中有白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，上方展示 2024 紅點設計獎得主徽章。
現代風格床和裝飾花瓶旁邊有白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，上方展示 2024 紅點設計獎得主徽章。
可以眺望城市天際線的落地窗旁邊有白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，上方展示 2024 紅點設計獎得主徽章。
鋪設木質牆面的休息室中有白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，上方展示 2024 紅點設計獎得主徽章。
現代風格床和裝飾花瓶旁邊有白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，上方展示 2024 紅點設計獎得主徽章。
可以眺望城市天際線的落地窗旁邊有白色多功能療癒椅和腳凳，上方展示 2024 紅點設計獎得主徽章。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

優美弧型，更添優雅

圓潤弧型設計不僅觸感柔和，更為居家裝潢增添優雅氣息。

多功能腳凳

腳凳、茶几、置物箱，
隨心改變

多功能腳凳可搭配與多功能療癒椅使用，躺下時可安放足部、可翻轉上蓋作為茶几擺放物品、內部更有置物空間可放書籍、毛毯等。

S&L結構椅座設計

人體工學，貼合身形

S&L型軌道設計從頸部到臀部提供絕佳流暢按摩體驗和支撐效果，與身形完美貼合。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，不同產品型號可能有些許差異。

*影像僅供說明參考之用，不同產品型號可能有些許差異。

*本產品是依據成人的人體工學設計。

AI智慧按摩

輕鬆享受專屬按摩體驗

AI 技術可偵測經常使用的按摩設定和強度，然後自動為您推薦最合適的按摩行程。

LG 多功能療癒椅遙控器介面周圍環繞著生物特徵分析圖案、腦波圖表和視覺化的按摩模式資料。

*影像僅供說明參考之用, 所提供按摩選項與行程可能與實際產品不同。

*AI 程式根據 Lifestyle 程式使用模式運作，並執行常用程式，而非提供客製化的按摩方案。

多樣化按摩行程

多種行程內容 滿足多樣化的放鬆需求

一個人在湖畔冥想，畫面亦展示 Work Fatigue、Therapeutic、Vitality 和 Pilates 的圖示。

一個人在湖畔冥想，畫面亦展示 Work Fatigue、Therapeutic、Vitality 和 Pilates 的圖示。

療癒行程

探索專為不同情境打造的按摩行程

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

客製化按摩行程

自訂及調整按摩動作、範圍、位置、速度和強度，以符合你的需求。

局部舒緩

針對頸部、肩膀、背部或臀部這些特定區域集中按摩以紓解肌肉緊繃。

全球精選按摩行程³⁾

探索來自世界各地的各種傳統按摩技巧。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

智慧舒適體驗

簡單易操作，舒適享受不費力

低噪運作

安靜低噪，更加放鬆

35dB極低噪音⁴⁾設計，甚至比圖書館更安靜，讓你在寧靜中享受按摩舒緩。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

無線遙控器

一目了然，全面控制

無線遙控器可透過磁性吸附於多功能療癒椅上，並且所有設定清晰明瞭，簡單易用。

藍牙喇叭

伴隨音樂，沉浸享受

配備隱藏式藍牙喇叭，按摩時可透過藍牙連線播放音樂，讓您按摩時也能有沉浸式的音效享受。

智慧監控，極致便利

使用 LG ThinQ™ 輕鬆遠控與探索

透過 ThinQ應用程式⁵⁾，你可以隨時掌握按摩狀態，並查看每種行程的詳細說明。

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

月付方案

輕鬆月付入手，享延長保固與保養服務

圖片顯示「LG 月租美好計畫」橫額下有冰箱、吸塵器、智慧顯示器、空氣清淨機和空調，展示月租美好計畫。

圖片顯示「LG 月租美好計畫」橫額下有冰箱、吸塵器、智慧顯示器、空氣清淨機和空調，展示月租美好計畫。

LG 月付美好計畫™

月付美好生活

提供經濟實惠的月付計畫，降低入手成本，更享有持續保固服務。

月付美好生活 了解更多

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

*具體租賃權益和保養服務可能因國家、型號、合約條件與條款而異。

技術人員正在維護冰箱、空氣清淨機和洗乾衣機。

技術人員正在維護冰箱、空氣清淨機和洗乾衣機。

保養關懷服務

專業保養輕鬆享

定期提供專業 LG 保養服務，助你輕鬆維持家電的最佳狀態。

專業保養輕鬆享 了解更多

*產品圖片僅供說明之用，可能與實際產品不同。

*具體保養服務可能因國家、型號、合約條件與條款而異。

1) 韓國高麗大學曾有相關研究報告

 

2) 韓國首爾大學盆唐醫院曾有相關研究報告

 

3) 國際按摩行程

-國際按摩行程包含五種行程，每種行程皆以來自全球的傳統按摩技巧為靈感。

-泰式按摩：使用指壓和滾揉技術，集中於下背部、頸部和肩膀。

-瑞典式按摩：全身按摩，配合各種按摩動作。

-菲律賓古法 (Hilot) 按摩：使用揉捏和輕敲動作進行全身按摩。

-日式指壓按摩：以滾揉和穴位指壓動作針對頸部、肩膀和背部施以按摩。

-夏威夷式按摩：結合各種動作的全身按摩。

 

4) 低噪音

 - 測試機構: Intertek

 - 測試報告號碼:230700079SEL-001(R1)

 - 報告日期:2025年2月19日

 - 測試型號:MH21BB

 - 測試行程:Full boby、Vitality、Swedish

 - 測試結果: 平均約35dB

 

5) ThinQ 應用程式

-需要連接 Wi-Fi 並在 LG ThinQ 應用程式上註冊產品。

-如需使用 LG ThinQ 應用程式功能，請在智慧型手機上透過 Google Play Store 或 Apple App Store 安裝「LG ThinQ」應用程式，並連接至 Wi-Fi。

-LG ThinQ 應用程式的實際功能可能因產品和型號有所不同。

常見問題

Q.

安裝多功能療癒椅需要多大的空間？

A.

建議預留約 80 公分寬、190 公分長和120公分高的空間，產品後方離牆30公分，以便調整椅背、腳凳及後仰。

Q.

是否有任何身高或體重限制？

A.

無特定身高或最大負載限制。不過，為獲得最佳使用者體驗，如果你的身高低於 150公分或超過185公分，或體重超過100公斤，我們建議你於購買之前前往附近的 LG 品牌專門店或零售商處試用該產品。詳細資訊請參閱產品使用手冊。

Q.

使用多功能療癒椅是否會產生高昂電費？

A.

多功能療癒椅的平均電源消耗量約為60W，與一般生活家電相比並不高。

假設你每天使用 1 小時，則每個月的電源消耗量約為1.8度電 (kWh)。

Q.

如何維護和清潔多功能療癒椅？

A.

定期使用柔軟的濕布擦拭多功能療癒椅，避免使用刺激性清潔劑或置於過度潮濕的狀況。為控制濕度，請使用除濕機或使用防潮產品以防止黴菌孳生。定期檢查活動部件，並參閱產品手冊，了解定期維護指南。

Q.

台灣提供哪些售後服務和保固？

A.

LG 提供官方當地保固，通常涵蓋 1 至 3 年的零件和人工保固，具體視型號而定。LG 在主要城市設有授權服務中心，讓你輕鬆獲得維修和支援。請務必在購買時註冊你的產品，以享有完整的保固服務。

Q.

每次應該使用多功能療癒椅多久？

A.

為獲得最佳效果並保障安全，建議每次使用多功能療癒椅15-30分鐘。內建計時器會在每個程式結束時自動關閉電源，避免過度使用。

Q.

哪些技巧有助於延長多功能療癒椅在台灣氣候的使用壽命？

A.

將按摩椅放在乾燥涼爽的地方，避免陽光直射，並在必要時使用空調、除濕機或防潮產品去除濕氣。根據使用者手冊定期清潔和維護，以免因潮濕或灰塵造成相關問題。

Q.

多功能療癒椅運行時發出噪音。這是正常的嗎？

A.

多功能療癒椅主要由背部按摩設備和氣動按摩設備構成，每種設備使用時都會發出運行噪音。氣動按摩設備包含空氣泵、電磁閥和氣囊，每個零件都會發出獨特的聲音：

- 氣泵振動時會發出嗡嗡聲……

- 電磁閥會發出喀噠聲……

- 氣囊會發出「嘶嘶」的空氣聲……

背部按摩設備包含按摩馬達、傳動帶和微型開關：

- 按摩馬達會發出嗡嗡聲……

- 傳動帶會發出「吱吱」的摩擦聲……

- 開關會發出喀噠聲……

如果體重超過 100 公斤的使用者使用多功能療癒椅，噪音可能會更大或產生異常噪音，因此我們建議在購買前試用產品。除了所描述的聲音之外，還可能出現皮革摩擦噪音和其他噪音。如果你聽到最初使用產品時並未產生的異常噪音，請聯絡客戶服務。

列印

所有規格

功能

  • 藍牙

    Yes

  • 機身結構

    SL型軌道

  • 身形辨識

    肩部位置偵測

  • 肩部按摩

    Yes

  • 音響

    包覆式立體聲

滾輪按摩

  • 動態形式

    3D

  • 背部

    Yes

  • 臀部

    Yes

  • 頸部

    Yes

  • 肩部

    Yes

  • 腿部

    No

  • 腰部

    Yes

尺寸與重量

  • 產品尺寸(寬x高x深, mm)

    753 x 1127 x 1007

  • 產品仰躺尺寸(寬x高x深, mm)

    753 x 850 x 1307

  • 重量(kg)

    62.0

材質與外觀

  • 機身顏色

    奶茶棕

  • 皮革材質

    人造皮革

按摩行程

  • 全身行程(自動)

    Yes

  • 客製行程

    Yes

溫熱功能

  • 溫度控制

    開/ 關

  • 背部/ 腰部

    Yes

使用者評論

為你推薦