22M35A-B
21.5" LED 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 TN LED + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器
面板
-
尺寸
21.5吋
-
類型
TN LED
-
長寬比
16:9
-
顏色深度 (顏色數)
16.7M colors
-
點距 (H x V)
0.248 x 0.248mm
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080 FHD
-
亮度
200cd/m2
-
可視角度 (水平 / 垂直)
90 / 65
-
對比度 (DFC)
50000:1
-
反應時間
5ms (G to G)
一般
-
類比頻率 (H)
30~83 kHz
-
類比頻率 (V)
56~75 Hz
-
支援語言
17國語言
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
特殊功能
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)
Yes
-
德國萊茵認證 (F:不閃爍) (TUV flicker safe)
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
18
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
傾斜式
-3º ~ 20º
-
製造國家
中國
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
509 x 215 x 441
-
包裝盒
577 x 381 x 143
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
75 x 75 (VESA)
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
2.60
-
包裝盒
3.70
安規認證
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
使用者評論
