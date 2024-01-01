We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22MP48HQ-P
22" Full HD IPS 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器
面板
-
尺寸
21.5吋
-
長寬比
16:9
-
類型
IPS 8bit
-
顏色深度 (顏色數)
16.7M
-
點距 (H x V)
0.2479 x 0.2479mm
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比度 (DFC)
5M:1
-
反應時間
5ms (GTG)
-
可視角度 (水平 / 垂直)
178 / 178
輸入/輸出
-
HDMI
1.3
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
頭戴耳機插座孔
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
23
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
機身功能資料
-
邊框寬度 (公釐)
9.3mm (L/R)、18.6mm (B)
-
璧掛功能(VESA)mm
75 x 75
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)
508.4 x 187.4 x 387.6
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)(without Stand)
508.4 x 57.3 x 313.1
-
Box 尺寸 (W*D*H)
577 x 118 x 381
-
機身重量 (Kg)
2.70
-
機身重量 (Kg)(without Stand)
2.50
-
Box 重量 (Kg)
4.00
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
傾斜度
-5º ~ 20º
-
製造國家
中國
護眼模式功能
-
德國TUV南德不閃爍認證 (TUV Flicker Safe)
Yes
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (Reader Mode)
Yes
便利使用功能
-
OSC 軟體(滑鼠控制螢幕選單)
Yes
-
OSC 軟體螢幕劃面多工分割
Yes
-
OSC 軟體PIP子母畫面
Yes
-
色彩精靈模式(色弱)
Yes
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
使用者評論
