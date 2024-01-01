We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
22MP57D-P
22" 16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 AH-IPS + RF 護眼技術液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
21.5吋
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
50000:1
-
反應時間
14ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
-
色深 (色彩數目)
16.7M colors
-
像素間距
0.24795 x 0.24795
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
特殊功能
-
低藍光快捷鍵 (R 舒適讀)
Yes
-
德國萊茵認證 (F:不閃爍) (TUV flicker safe)
Yes
-
螢幕多工分割功能 (4 screen split)
多螢幕分割 (Screen Split)
-
顏色匹配模式 (Color Cloning)
Yes
-
色彩分辨模式 (Color Wizard)
Yes
電源
-
電源類型
100-240V
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
24
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.3
機體
-
顏色
黑
-
傾斜式
-5º ~ 20º
-
製造國家
中國
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
510 x 195 x 411
-
包裝盒
578 x 119 x 383
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
75 x 75
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
2.70
-
包裝盒
3.90
安規認證
-
TCO
Yes (6.0)
-
UL (cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-TYPE
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
EPA 6.0
Yes
-
EPEAT
Yes (Gold)
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
