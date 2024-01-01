Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
29" UltraWide AH-IPS 液晶顯示器

29EA93-P

(0)
LG AH-IPS UltraWide顯示器|29EA93-P
所有規格

顯示器類型

  • 顯示器類型

    16:9 AH-IPS 液晶顯示器

一般

  • 螢幕大小

    29吋

  • 面板類型

    AH-IPS

  • 長寬比

    21:9

  • 解晰度

    2560 x 1080

  • 亮度

    300cd/m2

  • 對比 (DFC)

    5000000:1

  • 反應時間

    5ms

  • 可視角度 (水平/垂直)

    178/178

  • 色深 (色彩數目)

    8bit, 16.7M True color

  • 色彩廣度

    sRGB

  • 像素間距

    0.0876 (H) x RGB x 0.2628 (V)

輸入/輸出

  • DVI-D

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • MHL

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

  • Display Port

    Yes

特殊功能

  • USB

    Yes

  • MHL

    Yes

  • Full HD

    Yes

  • sRGB

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes

電源

  • 電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)

    100~240

  • rmal On (一般)(W)

    48

  • 省電/睡眠模式 (最大)(W)

    Under 0.5

機體

  • 正面色彩

    髮絲黑

  • 傾斜式

    Yes

尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)

  • 組件(含底座)

    699.7 x 208.5 x 387

  • 包裝盒

    858 x 167 x 396

  • 壁掛 (VESA) (mm)

    100 x 100 (VESA)

重量(公斤)

  • 組件(含底座)

    5.65

  • 包裝盒

    8.50

配件

  • 電源線

    Yes

  • USB 連接線

    Yes

  • MHL 連接線

    Yes

  • DVI-D 連接線

    Yes

  • 其他

    Screen Splitter (螢幕分割軟體); True Color Finder (色彩校準軟體)

