We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
D2343P-BN
23" Cinema 3D 液晶顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 Cinema 3D 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
23吋
-
面板類型
AH-IPS
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2、100cd/m2 (3D 模式)
-
對比 (DFC)
5000000:1
-
反應時間
5ms (G to G)
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
178/178
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
特殊功能
-
Full HD
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
省電
Yes
電源
-
電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)
100~240
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
25
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
0.5
機體
-
可拆式底座
Yes
-
傾斜式
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
544 x 181 x 406
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
100 x 100 (VESA Wall mount)
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
-
DVI-D 連接線
Yes
-
其他
FPR 3D 眼鏡 (兩支)
產品保固
-
保固
3年保固 (到府收送)
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品