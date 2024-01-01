We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
E2750V-PNV
27" LED超薄液晶顯示器
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:9 LED 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
27吋
-
面板類型
LCD LED
-
長寬比
16:9
-
解晰度
1920 x 1080
-
亮度
250cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
5000000:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
170/160
-
像素間距
0.3114 x 0.3114
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
特殊功能
-
ez-Zooming
Yes
-
Full HD
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
相片效果
Yes
-
省電
Yes
電源
-
電源類型 (變壓器或 LIPS)
100~240
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
39
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
under 1
機體
-
正面色彩
黑
-
背面色彩
黑
-
可拆式底座
Yes
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
652 x 141 x 496
-
包裝盒
732 x 232 x 550
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
5.40
-
包裝盒
7.10
配件
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
產品保固
-
保固
3年保固 (到府收送)
使用者評論
