W1942T-BFT
19" 寬螢幕 LCD 顯示器
(0)
所有規格
顯示器類型
-
顯示器類型
16:10 TN 液晶顯示器
一般
-
螢幕大小
19吋
-
面板類型
TN
-
長寬比
16:10
-
解晰度
1440 x 900
-
亮度
300cd/m2
-
對比 (DFC)
700:1
-
反應時間
5ms
-
可視角度 (水平/垂直)
160/160
-
色深 (色彩數目)
16.7M colors
-
色域
0.72
-
表面處理
n Glare
-
像素間距
0.285 x 0.285
輸入/輸出
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
特殊功能
-
f-Engine
Yes
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
智慧型音訊
Yes
-
隨插即放
DDC2B
電源
-
關閉直流電 (最大)(W)
1
-
消耗電壓-操作 (W)
36
-
消耗電壓-待機 (W)
1
機體
-
正面色彩
Black, Black, Silver Spray
-
背面色彩
黑
-
底座色彩
黑
-
可拆式底座
Yes
-
傾斜式
-5º (front)~20º (rear)
-
轉軸
No
尺寸(寬 X 深 X 高)(公釐)
-
組件(含底座)
448.4 x 198.4 x 383.3
-
組件(不含底座)
448.4 x 63.2 x 300.7
-
包裝盒
511 x 119 x 359
-
壁掛 (VESA) (mm)
75 x 75 (VESA)
重量(公斤)
-
組件(含底座)
4.10(AUO, CMO(v7), BOE, MT, SVNEC)
-
組件(不含底座)
3.90 (AUO, CMO(v7), BOE, MT, SVNEC)
-
包裝盒
4.85
配件
-
包裝材料
EPS
-
包裝盒印刷類型
Flexography (rmal)
-
電源線
Yes
-
D-Sub 連接線
Yes
使用者評論
