27" UltraGear™ Nano IPS 1ms (GtG) Ergo 專業玩家電競顯示器
所有規格
顯示功能
-
面板尺寸
27 Inch
-
解析度
2560 x 1440
-
面板類型
Nano IPS
-
面板比例
16:09
-
亮度 Brightness
350 cd/m²
-
色域 Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
色彩深度 Bpp
1.07B
-
對比度 Original
1000:1
-
反應時間
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
更新率
144Hz
-
可視角度
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
防炫光處理
Anti-Glare
-
曲面
No
特色
-
HDR
HDR10
-
HDR效果
Yes
-
出廠色彩校正
Yes
-
硬體校色支援(True Color Pro)
No
-
雙向控制設定(Dual Controller)
No
-
智慧螢幕操作(OnScreen Control) (螢幕分割/單訊號源子母畫面(PIP)/螢幕控制/智慧閱讀)
Yes
-
不閃爍
Yes
-
閱讀(低藍光護眼)模式
Yes
-
色弱
No
-
增強影像解析度(SR) Super Resolution+
No
-
動態反應清晰模式
No
-
內建顯卡
RADEON FREESYNC™/ NVIDIA G sync Compatible
-
黑暗場景穩定模式
Yes
-
動態同步
Yes
-
十字準線
Yes
-
球型情境燈光
No
-
HDMI / Version
Yes(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
Yes(1ea)
-
智慧節能省電模式
Yes
設計/功能
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt 3/Power Delivery
No
-
菊鏈式連接(Daisy Chain)
No
-
USB Type-C/Power Delivery
No
-
USB Port
No
-
耳機孔(Headphone out)
Yes
-
喇叭Speaker/瓦數
No
-
PBP
No
-
傾斜角度
-25 - 25º
-
調整高度
130mm
-
旋轉
垂直90度/左右280度
-
壁掛
100x100mm
延伸180mm
-
機身尺寸(含底座)
614.2 x 619.2 x 410.8 mm
-
外觀尺寸(不含底座)
614.2 x 364.8 x 56.3 mm
-
外觀尺寸(含外箱)
717 x 247x 477 mm
-
重量(不含底座)
4.2 kg
-
重量 (含底座)
8.1 kg
-
重量(含外箱)
11.4 kg
-
保固/維修
3年原廠保/到府
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
51W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
55W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
N/A
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
其他
-
點距
0.2331 x 0.2331 mm
-
亮點保固有無
無
-
配件明細
DP