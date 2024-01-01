Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
更多選擇，
更多要愛的特點

LG QNED 現在提供更大的尺寸、更高的規格，以及有史以來的更多選擇。無論您是否在找同級最佳的 Mini LED TV 或令人驚豔的全方位 4K 電視，適用於遊戲、電影、運動等的理想 LG QNED 電視正在等候您來觀賞。

Table Caption
功能 QNED86 QNED81 QNED75
在 QNED86 上，有一張綠紅色散開的水彩影像。
在 QNED81 上，有一張粉紅色和綠色散開的水彩影像。
在 QNED75 上，有一幅水彩畫，紫色和碧綠的色彩蔓延開來。
顯示器 86“ / 75“ / 65" 4K 86“ / 75“ / 65" / 55" 4K 75“ / 65" / 55“/50”/43" 4K
miniLED miniLED - -
精準調光 精準控光技術 精準控光技術 (86") / 區域控光 (75/65/55") 區域控光(75/65/55/50")
色彩 QNED Color Pro / 100% 色容量 QNED Color -
超對比 超對比 超對比 超對比
音訊 2.2Ch. / 40W / Dolby Atmos / AI Sound Pro 2.2Ch. /40W(86")/2.0Ch. /20W(75/65/55/50")/AI Sound Pro 2.0Ch. /20W
處理器 α7 第 6 代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片 α7 第 6 代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片 α5 第 6 代 AI 4K 影音處理晶片
HDR Dolby Vision / HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro HDR10 Pro
頻寬 HDMI2.1 HDMI2.1 HDM2.0
HDMI 功能 ALLM / eARC ALLM / eARC ALLM/eARC
VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR AMD FreeSync Premium / VRR -
遊戲 遊戲儀表板與優化器 / HGiG 遊戲儀表板與優化器 / HGiG 遊戲儀表板與優化器 / HGiG
智慧型 Apple AirPlay2 & Home Apple AirPlay2 & Home
語音控制 遙控器 遙控器 遙控器
平台 webOS 23 webOS 23 webOS23
購買地點 購買地點 購買地點

*每個產品的圖片和規格可能都會隨著區域、國家或螢幕尺寸改變。
*產品設計和規格可能都會隨著國家/地區或螢幕尺寸改變。