GR-DBF80G
門中門魔術空間多門冰箱 高貴黑(鏡面曲面) / 870公升
COMMON SPEC
-
冰箱類型
對開冰箱 (多門)
-
顏色
高貴黑 (鏡面曲面)
-
壓縮機
直驅變頻壓縮機
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
870
-
冷藏室
503
-
冷凍庫
367
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
912 x 1797 x 923
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
58
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
19.8
保固
-
壓縮機保固
10年
