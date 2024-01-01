We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GC-F200W
單門上掀式臥式冷凍櫃 水漾白 / 198公升
(0)
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
冰箱類型
冷凍櫃
-
顏色
水漾白
-
壓縮機
一般壓縮機
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
198
-
冷凍庫
198
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
945 x 850 x 540
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
75
保固
-
壓縮機保固
10年
使用者評論
