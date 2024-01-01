We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-FL40SV
WiFi直驅變頻單門冷凍冰箱 精緻銀 / 313公升
(0)
摘要
所有規格
COMMON SPEC
-
冰箱類型
單門冷凍冰箱
-
顏色
精緻銀
-
壓縮機
直驅變頻壓縮機
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
313
-
冷凍庫
313
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
595 x 1850 x 673
-
產品外箱 (寬 x 高 x 深)
658 x 1932 x 742
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
28
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
15.6
-
WiFi遠控
Yes
保固
-
變頻壓縮機
10年
-
主機板
3年
-
馬達
1年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
