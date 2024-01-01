We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GR-W081S
LG 單溫控專業酒櫃 夜墨黑 / 8瓶
(0)
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
半導體晶片
Yes
-
低震動 低噪音
Yes
-
2層玻璃設計
Yes
-
溫控範圍
8~16℃
-
1℃精準溫度調整
Yes
-
LED顯示
Yes
-
容量
8瓶(以波爾多種類0.75公升的酒瓶為準)
-
重量
12kg
-
顏色
夜墨黑
尺寸 (MM)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
282 x 534 x 497
-
產品外箱 (寬 x 高 x 深)
329 x 560 x 584
保固
-
主機板
3年
-
馬達
1年
-
全機
1年
-
半導體晶片(熱電模組)
3年
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品