直驅變頻對開冰箱 銀/736公升

直驅變頻對開冰箱 銀/736公升

GR-LL84S

直驅變頻對開冰箱 銀/736公升

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 冰箱類型

    對開冰箱

容量(ℓ)

  • 整體容量

    736

  • 冷藏室

    476

  • 冷凍庫

    260

冷藏室

  • 多重循環出風口

    Yes

  • 滑動式層架

    Yes

  • 魔術保鮮蓋

    Yes

  • 多變組合式置物盒

    Yes

  • 移動式收納層架

    Yes

  • 2L大容量飲料架

    Yes

  • 超大門棚架

    Yes

  • 特殊處理強化玻璃層架

    Yes

  • 柔和室內照明燈

    Yes

  • 真空保鮮室

    Yes

冷凍室

  • 自動除霜功能

    Yes

  • 抽屜式保鮮盒

    Yes

  • 邊門收納盒

    Yes

  • 柔和照明設計

    Yes

  • 特殊處理強化玻璃層架

    Yes

尺寸(公釐)

  • 產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    912 x 1785 x 910

重量(公斤)

  • 淨重

    133

一般功能

  • 耗電量(kW.h/月)

    47

  • EF值(l/kW.h/月)

    20.5

保固

  • 壓縮機保固

    10年

使用者評論

