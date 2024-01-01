Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
Smart 變頻上下門冰箱 典雅白 / 315公升

規格

評論

支援

Smart 變頻上下門冰箱 典雅白 / 315公升

GN-L392W

Smart 變頻上下門冰箱 典雅白 / 315公升

(0)
列印

所有規格

COMMON SPEC

  • 冰箱類型

    上下門冰箱

  • 顏色

    典雅白

  • 壓縮機

    Smart變頻壓縮機

容量(ℓ)

  • 整體容量

    315

  • 冷藏室

    242

  • 冷凍庫

    73

尺寸(公釐)

  • 產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)

    600 x 1690 x 665

一般功能

  • 耗電量(kW.h/月)

    29

  • EF值(l/kW.h/月)

    12.9

保固

  • 壓縮機保固

    10年

  • 主機板保固

    1年

  • 冷凝器保固

    1年

  • 蒸發器保固

    1年

  • 冷凍系統保固

    1年

  • 其他保固

    1年

使用者評論

