We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
GW-BF389MB
WiFi直驅變頻上下門冰箱 夜墨黑 / 343L
(0)
摘要
所有規格
基本規格
-
冰箱類型
上下門冰箱
-
顏色
夜墨黑
-
壓縮機
直驅變頻壓縮機
-
快速冷藏
Yes
-
快速冷凍
Yes
-
WiFi (內建)
Yes
-
可拆式層架
Yes(一組)
-
瓶架
Yes(一組)
-
抽屜式保鮮盒
Yes (3個)
-
LED 內部光源
Yes
-
WiFi遠控
Yes
容量(ℓ)
-
整體容量
343
-
冷藏室
234
-
冷凍庫
109
尺寸(公釐)
-
產品 (寬 x 高 x 深)
595 x 1860 x 682
一般功能
-
耗電量(kW.h/月)
21
-
EF值(l/kW.h/月)
20.0
保固
-
變頻壓縮機
10年
-
主機板
3年
-
馬達
1年
-
全機
1年
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品