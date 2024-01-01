Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LZ-H015GBA6

為什麼選擇 LG 全熱交換器

LG 全熱交換器藉由領先節能及空氣淨化技術，提供居家室內空調新鮮空氣，讓您呼吸新鮮好空氣。

為什麼選擇LG 全熱交換器

熱交換器可自排出廢氣中回收能量，並將其傳遞給進入的新鮮空氣，避免回收的能量因自然通風而浪費。

一般空氣對流方式 VS全熱空氣交換器對流方式

全熱空氣交換器搭配家用空調
有效節省能源

全熱空氣交換器搭配家用空調

四季自動調節，引入新鮮空氣

LG 全熱交換器內建感應器，可自動感知室外溫度，並依照天氣情況進行調整，每年可節省6.1%能源。

夜晚帶入室外涼爽空氣

LG 全熱交換器於夏季夜晚排出室內炎熱的空氣，並為室內提供涼爽的室外空氣，每年可節省 5% 以上的能源。

自動調節二氧化碳

內建二氧化碳感知器監測濃度，並即時控制換氣率，以確保室內二氧化碳濃度在標準值。當二氧化碳濃度降低時，其將減少換氣量，以達到節能效果。

降低家用空調使用頻率

LG 全熱交換器有效地調整室內溫度，並確保空氣流通，降低空調使用頻率。

所有規格

基本規格

  • 電源 (Ø, V, Hz)

    1Ø 220-240V 50/60Hz

  • 風速

    超高 / 高 / 低

  • 電流(A)

    0.43 / 0.38 / 0.23

  • 入力(W)

    56 / 49 / 26

  • 風量(CMH)

    150 / 150 / 80

  • 機外靜壓(Pa)

    100 / 70 / 50

  • 溫度交換效率(%) (Heating)(ErP)

    85

  • 溫度交換效率(%) (Heating)(JIS)

    80 / 80 / 84

  • 溫度交換效率(%) (Cooling)(JIS)

    74 / 74 / 83

  • 焓交換效率(%) (Heating)(JIS)

    79 / 79 / 83

  • 焓交換效率(%) (Cooling)(JIS)

    74 / 74 / 80

  • 噪音(聲壓)

    28 / 26 / 21

旁通模式

  • 電流(A)

    0.45 / 0.40 / 0.26

  • 入力(W)

    63 / 53 / 31

  • 風量(CMH)

    150 / 150 / 80

  • 機外靜壓(Pa)

    100 / 70 / 50

運轉範圍/機身尺寸和重量

  • 室外空氣溫度/相對濕度(℃ / %)

    -10 ~ 40 / 20 ~ 80

  • 尺寸 (寬x高x深mm)

    640 x 320 x 640

  • 淨重(kg)

    23

連接風管

  • 尺寸 (Ø) (mm)

    125

  • 數量 (EA)

    4

風扇馬達

  • 進氣風扇(RPM)

    1,850 / 1,710 / 1,300

  • 排氣風扇(RPM)

    1,750 / 1,600 / 1,250

  • 最大轉速(RPM)

    2,100

  • 最小轉速(RPM)

    1,000

濾網

  • 濾網等級 (ISO 16890)

    ePM1

  • 寬x高x深(mm)

    278 x 276 x 50

特殊功能

  • UV殺菌燈

    Yes

  • PM(1.0;2.5;10)顯示

    PM:1.0;2.5;10
    搭配有線控制器：PREMTB100 (選配)

  • 二氧化碳濃度(偵測/顯示)

    偵測/顯示
    搭配有線控制器：PREMTB100 (選配)

  • WIFI控制

    選配 (PWFMDD200)

