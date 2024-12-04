We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
XT7S
LG StanbyME Speaker 小蜜友藍牙喇叭 (閨蜜機搭配)
(0)
與您的 StanbyME 完美搭配
不只看得精彩 聲音更悅耳
從配對到播放 毫不費力
開機自動同步操作
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 連接著客廳的 LG StanbyME。螢幕顯示主畫面。圖像的右下角顯示 LG 智慧遙控器。
WOW Orchestra 同步音場
同步發聲 聲歷其境
與 StanbyME 同步發聲，提供完美聆聽體驗
LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 與紅色背景前的 LG StanbyME 進行連接。音效圖形同時從螢幕和喇叭中傳出。螢幕顯示橙色的未來風格影像。
輕便蜜友 貼身隨行
可與閨蜜機搭配或單獨使用。透過藍牙輕鬆連接手機即可享受長達16小時的音樂播放。具備 IPX5 防潑水功能，可配合更多樣化使用場景。
一位女士在戶外的露臺上使用 LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 欣賞音樂。
*實際續航力因裝置設定、環境、使用情況及其他因素而略有不同。
所有規格
配件
-
USB C type cable
Yes
-
保固卡
Yes
音頻格式
-
AAC
Yes
-
SBC
Yes
電池
-
電池充電時間(小時)
4
-
電池壽命(小時)
16
連結性
-
藍芽版本
5.1
便利
-
電池指示燈
Yes
-
Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)
Yes
-
燈光
Yes
-
多點
Yes
-
Upgrade Manager (FOTA)
Yes
-
防水/防濺
IPX5
尺寸(WXHXD)
-
紙箱
365 x 136 x 152 mm
-
揚聲器
326 x 78 x 87 mm
EQ
-
Custom EQ(App)
Yes
-
聲音增強
Yes
-
標準
Yes
一般
-
聲道數量
1ch (2Way)
-
輸出功率
20W
電力消耗
-
開機模式
6 W
-
Stand-by mode
0.5 W
電源
-
USB C-type
Yes
揚聲器
-
Passive Radiator
Yes
-
高音單體尺寸
20mm x 2
-
高音單體類型
Cone
-
低音單體
42 x 80 mm
重量
-
重量
1.68 kg
-
淨重
0.9 kg
