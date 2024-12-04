Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
LG StanbyME Speaker 小蜜友藍牙喇叭 (閨蜜機搭配)

功能

圖庫

規格

評論

哪裡購買

支援

  • 購買閨蜜機加購小蜜友，享組合價$27,900!

LG StanbyME Speaker 小蜜友藍牙喇叭 (閨蜜機搭配)

XT7S

LG StanbyME Speaker 小蜜友藍牙喇叭 (閨蜜機搭配)

(0)
前視圖
組合商品：1 件
Front view

OBSHE10

LG 貼聲閨蜜劇院組

LG StanbyME 放置在客廳中。LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 放置在螢幕下方。螢幕上播放著一部科幻電影。

閨蜜搭檔 貼聲隨行

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 小蜜友藍牙喇叭與 StanbyME 閨蜜機完美搭配，可在家中各處享受沉浸影音，賦予家庭娛樂全新層次的影音體驗

與您的 StanbyME 完美搭配

不只看得精彩 聲音更悅耳

從配對到播放 毫不費力

開機自動同步操作

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 連接著客廳的 LG StanbyME。螢幕顯示主畫面。圖像的右下角顯示 LG 智慧遙控器。

WOW Orchestra 同步音場

同步發聲 聲歷其境

與 StanbyME 同步發聲，提供完美聆聽體驗

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 與紅色背景前的 LG StanbyME 進行連接。音效圖形同時從螢幕和喇叭中傳出。螢幕顯示橙色的未來風格影像。

LG α7 AI 處理器晶片的特寫。

AI 影音處理晶片

根據影音內容最佳化音效

透過閨蜜機 α7 AI 影音晶片，營造如臨現場的音效體驗。

LG StanbyME 螢幕特寫。LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 附在底部。螢幕顯示主畫面，突顯獨家的喇叭小工具。同時亦顯示了 StanbyME Speaker 小工具的放大圖，以突顯相關應用程序。

StanbyME 專用顯示小工具

完整訊息
一覽無遺

在 StanbyME 螢幕上即可一次檢視電量、調整音效、音量，讓您輕鬆自如地掌控音樂之旅。

連接到 LG StanbyME 的喇叭的後視圖，突出顯示可調校的支架。喇叭的紫色氛圍燈光亮起。

可拆式支架設計

安裝簡易

小蜜友藍芽喇叭裝卸迅速簡單。

LG StanbyME 放置在客廳中，並連接著 LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S。人們透過螢幕和喇叭組合來欣賞音樂。

LG StanbyME 放置在客廳中，並連接著 LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S。一位女士一邊透過螢幕和喇叭組合聽音樂，一邊畫畫。

LG StanbyME 放置在廚房中，並連接著 LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S。螢幕中一個孩子在畫畫，喇叭的黃色氛圍燈光亮起。

純文字

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 置於反光表面上，展示其雙高音喇叭。

雙高音喇叭

細緻清晰的音效輸出

搭載 20W 雙高音喇叭，為您呈現更細緻的音質。

LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 置於一個平面上，展示其雙被動輻射器。藍色圖形從被動輻射器和喇叭底部傳出 藍色圖形從被動輻射器和喇叭底部傳出。

雙被動輻射器*

更深沉的低音

雙被動輻射器帶來更強勁的力量，
為這個小巧的喇叭帶來更飽滿的低音。

輕便蜜友 貼身隨行

可與閨蜜機搭配或單獨使用。透過藍牙輕鬆連接手機即可享受長達16小時的音樂播放。具備 IPX5 防潑水功能，可配合更多樣化使用場景。

一位女士在戶外的露臺上使用 LG StanbyME Speaker XT7S 欣賞音樂。

*實際續航力因裝置設定、環境、使用情況及其他因素而略有不同。

列印

所有規格

配件

  • USB C type cable

    Yes

  • 保固卡

    Yes

音頻格式

  • AAC

    Yes

  • SBC

    Yes

電池

  • 電池充電時間(小時)

    4

  • 電池壽命(小時)

    16

連結性

  • 藍芽版本

    5.1

便利

  • 電池指示燈

    Yes

  • Bluetooth App (Android/iOS)

    Yes

  • 燈光

    Yes

  • 多點

    Yes

  • Upgrade Manager (FOTA)

    Yes

  • 防水/防濺

    IPX5

尺寸(WXHXD)

  • 紙箱

    365 x 136 x 152 mm

  • 揚聲器

    326 x 78 x 87 mm

EQ

  • Custom EQ(App)

    Yes

  • 聲音增強

    Yes

  • 標準

    Yes

一般

  • 聲道數量

    1ch (2Way)

  • 輸出功率

    20W

電力消耗

  • 開機模式

    6 W

  • Stand-by mode

    0.5 W

電源

  • USB C-type

    Yes

揚聲器

  • Passive Radiator

    Yes

  • 高音單體尺寸

    20mm x 2

  • 高音單體類型

    Cone

  • 低音單體

    42 x 80 mm

重量

  • 重量

    1.68 kg

  • 淨重

    0.9 kg

