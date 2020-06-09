We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
為什麼冰箱會結露水？
1. 從冰箱門跑進了空氣
(1) 冰箱門沒有關緊。
(2) 請確實地關好冰箱門，若仍無法確實關緊時，請檢查門磁條。
2. 門磁條故障，導致空氣進入
(1) 請確認結露水的情況是否產生在門磁條的縫隙上
(2) 門磁條部分脫落
3. 因環境或氣候的影響
(1) 設置於高濕度的場所
→ 請保持通風，讓濕度下降。另外，當表面產生霧氣或結露水時，請用乾抹布擦拭。
→ 長期下雨時或特別潮濕的地方，雖有防汗裝置但多少會有點冒汗或霧狀，這並非故障，待天氣好轉後自會消失。 (保持空氣流通，可減少冒汗程度)。
