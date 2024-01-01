We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
60UK6200PWA
LG 60型 UHD 4K 智慧連網電視
(0)
所有規格
面板技術
-
解析度
(4K) 3840 x 2160
-
廣色域技術
廣色域顯示
影像技術
-
HEVC高效率視訊編碼
2K@60P,10bit
音效系統
-
聲音功率輸出/揚聲器系統
20W
-
聲道音效系統
2.0 聲道
THINKQ AI 智慧連網
-
連網(OS)智慧系統(安全/快速/智慧)
webOS 4.0
-
手機鏡射 Miracast (Android)
Yes
-
Quick Access 遙控器快捷設定功能
Yes
-
網路瀏覽器 Web Browser
Yes
-
手機連接電視APP(LG TV Plus)電視遙控器app
Yes
-
(DVR)電視錄影(數位天線)
Yes
連接介面&功能
-
HDMI傳輸端子
1 (後背) / 2(側面)
-
USB隨身碟端子
1 (側面)
-
(HDMI CEC)HDMI 裝置聯動
Yes
-
ARC 聲音返還功能
Yes
-
LAN 有線網路連結
Yes
-
Component 色差端子
Yes
-
Composite In (AV) AV端子
Yes
-
SPDIF光纖 Optical
Yes
電源
-
Power Supply 電壓
AC 110
產品尺寸/配件
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)含底座(mm)
1368X255X857
-
機身尺寸 (W*D*H)不含底座(mm)
1368x89.1x796
-
外箱 尺寸 (W*D*H)(mm)
1492x190x880
-
機身重量 (Kg)含底座
19.6
-
外箱 重量 (Kg)
25.3
-
璧掛功能(VESA)mm
300x300
配件
-
電源電纜
Yes
-
用戶手冊
Yes
-
產品保固
2年
-
製造國別
台灣
使用者評論
