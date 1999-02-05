We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
A9PDDFLOOR2
LG CordZero™ A9+ 快清式無線吸塵器 (晶鑽銀) - 特定通路銷售
(0)
摘要
尺寸
所有規格
基本規格
-
顏色
晶鑽銀
-
LG AEROSCIENCETM
航太級動力集塵科技
-
馬達技術
智慧變頻馬達
-
氣旋技術
軸向式強力氣旋
-
尺寸 (寬 x 深 x 高) (公分)
26 x 27 x 112
清潔效能
-
三段吸力
超強/強/標準
-
濾網
排氣濾網
-
懸浮微粒過濾率
99.9%(PM 2.5)
使用時間
-
直立式超強模式
6分鐘
-
直立式強模式
9分鐘
-
直立式弱模式
30分鐘
-
短型手持式弱模式
40分鐘
-
充電時間
3.5H
便利設計
-
管身設計
可伸縮式吸塵管
-
3用收納式充電座
站立式、壁掛式、輕便分離式
-
重量 (加裝地板專用吸頭)
2.7kg
-
電池指示燈
LED
-
集塵盒容量
0.4L
-
氣旋可拆水洗
Yes
電池規格
-
種類
LG powerPackTM鋰電池
-
蓄電量
2.1A
-
伏特
25.2V
基本配件
-
硬地板專用絨毛吸頭
Yes
-
二合一毛刷吸頭
Yes
-
隙縫專用吸頭
Yes
-
電池數量
兩顆
-
綠色前置濾網
2
-
HEPA 排氣濾網
1
使用者評論
