LG 3D 藍光播放機

BP325

所有規格

一般規格

  • 產品類型

    3D 藍光播放機

  • 語言

    正體中文/英文

  • Full HD 影像升級

    Yes

  • 運轉耗電量 (W)

    12

  • 關機耗電量 (W)

    低於1

可播放光碟

  • BD

    Yes

  • BD-R

    Yes

  • BD-RE

    Yes

  • BD-ROM

    Yes

  • DVD (NTSC)

    Yes

  • DVD-RW (VR 模式)

    Yes

  • DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)

    Yes

  • DVD+R/+RW

    Yes

  • CD-Audio

    Yes

AV 格式

  • 視訊 - AVCHD

    Yes

  • 視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

  • 音訊 - Dolby TrueHD

    Yes

  • 音訊 - DTS

    Yes

  • 音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital

    Yes

  • 音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital Plus

    Yes

AV 功能

  • 視訊 - 最後場景記憶

    Yes

適用

  • 1080P 輸出

    Yes

  • 1080P 升級

    Yes

  • USB 播放

    Yes

轉錄

  • 音訊 CD 擷取

    Yes

GUI

  • 語言

    正體中文/英文

  • 預設語言

    正體中文/英文

前面板

  • 電源開/關

    Yes

  • 電源 LED

    Yes

  • 開啟/關閉

    Yes

  • 播放/暫停

    Yes

  • 停止

    Yes

  • USB

    Yes

後面板

  • 數位音訊輸出 - 光纖

    Yes

  • 視訊輸出 - 合成

    Yes

配件

  • RCU - 工具

    Yes

  • HDMI 纜線

    Yes

  • 電池 (尺寸：AAA)

    Yes

尺寸

  • 主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    270 x 39 x 198

  • 包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)

    310 x 87 x 277

  • 重量 (公斤)

    0.95

  • 毛重 (公斤)

    1.58

使用者評論

