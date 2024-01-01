We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
BP325
LG 3D 藍光播放機
(0)
所有規格
一般規格
-
產品類型
3D 藍光播放機
-
語言
正體中文/英文
-
Full HD 影像升級
Yes
-
運轉耗電量 (W)
12
-
關機耗電量 (W)
低於1
可播放光碟
-
BD
Yes
-
BD-R
Yes
-
BD-RE
Yes
-
BD-ROM
Yes
-
DVD (NTSC)
Yes
-
DVD-RW (VR 模式)
Yes
-
DVD-R/-RW (視訊模式)
Yes
-
DVD+R/+RW
Yes
-
CD-Audio
Yes
AV 格式
-
視訊 - AVCHD
Yes
-
視訊 - MPEG4 AVC (H.264)
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
-
音訊 - Dolby TrueHD
Yes
-
音訊 - DTS
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital
Yes
-
音訊 (解碼) - Dolby Digital Plus
Yes
AV 功能
-
視訊 - 最後場景記憶
Yes
適用
-
1080P 輸出
Yes
-
1080P 升級
Yes
-
USB 播放
Yes
轉錄
-
音訊 CD 擷取
Yes
GUI
-
語言
正體中文/英文
-
預設語言
正體中文/英文
前面板
-
電源開/關
Yes
-
電源 LED
Yes
-
開啟/關閉
Yes
-
播放/暫停
Yes
-
停止
Yes
-
USB
Yes
後面板
-
數位音訊輸出 - 光纖
Yes
-
視訊輸出 - 合成
Yes
配件
-
RCU - 工具
Yes
-
HDMI 纜線
Yes
-
電池 (尺寸：AAA)
Yes
尺寸
-
主機 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
270 x 39 x 198
-
包裝盒 (寬 x 高 x 深) (公釐)
310 x 87 x 277
-
重量 (公斤)
0.95
-
毛重 (公斤)
1.58
使用者評論
為你推薦
類似產品